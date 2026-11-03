Posted in: Audio Dramas, streaming, TV | Tagged: Gromit, martin freeman, wallace and gromit

Gromit Talks! Hear Martin Freeman Voice The Best Good Boy Here

You can hear an audio preview of Martin Freeman giving voice to Gromit from the audiobook of his new autobiography, which is out now.

Article Summary Gromit finally gets a voice in Grand, the new autobiography told from the beloved Wallace & Gromit dog's point of view.

Martin Freeman narrates the Gromit audiobook, bringing the character's inner thoughts, wit, and humor to life.

Nick Park says Martin Freeman was the obvious choice to voice Gromit’s candid memoir and distinctive perspective.

Grand is out now, and the post features an audio preview so you can hear Gromit speak for the very first time.

Gromit, of Wallace & Gromit fame, has never talked. The character, one of the most beloved on-screen dogs of all time, has a new autobiography out now, and Martin Freeman narrates the audiobook from Gromit's point of view. Grand: The Autobiography of Gromit, as Told to Nick Park, is the title of the book. "When you create a character who has no voice, and whose facial expressions are everything, what do you do when your publisher reminds you there'll be an audiobook? Who could possibly be the voice of a character everyone feels they know, but nobody's actually heard?" said Park previously, who has won four Oscars, including three for Wallace & Gromit films "The Wrong Trousers," "A Close Shave" and "The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. "The more I thought about it, the more I realised Martin Freeman was the obvious choice really. I was genuinely thrilled and honoured when he said yes."

Gromit As We Have Never Heard Before

I also love this quote from Park about the book: "Martin is not doing a Gromit 'voice' as such," he said. "He's reading Gromit's story as Gromit put it; his inner thoughts, his candid insights and endless witticisms, bringing to them his usual colour, thoughtfulness and wry humour." Both the book and audiobook release on October 22. You can hear a snippet of audio from Gromit himself below.

Here is the official synopsis for the book: "The world's most intelligent and well-read dog, the famously mute Gromit, finally breaks his silence, presenting his memoir to Nick Park, the four-time Academy Award winner and creator of Wallace & Gromit. Yes. I'm a dog. And you're reading a book written by a dog. Which of us is the odder? I guess we'll just have to get used to it. Now, this is supposed to be Wallace's story. And maybe, at some point, he'll finish building the machine he was going to write this book with. Currently, he's stood on top of the dining table and wondering why he fitted a typewriter with wheels and a flame-thrower (we made an agreement for new inventions – there's even a list on the fridge, and 'No Flame-Throwers' is at Number 3). Until then, this is my story. The tale of what goes on behind my eyes. And I really do know where all the bones are buried. So. I guess it's time I spoke."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!