Grotesquerie Episode 7 Trailer: Lois Knows This Is Far From Over

Based on the trailer for Ryan Murphy's Niecy Nash-Betts and Micaela Diamond-starring Grotesquerie Episode 7, things are about to change.

Since we know that the series isn't only six episodes, we have a feeling there's still a whole lot more to come with Ryan Murphy & Murphy Productions' Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Micaela Diamond (Elsbeth), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), Lesley Manville (The Crown), and Travis Kelce-starring Grotesquerie. That said, this week's double-header had the kind of intensity that would have you thinking that the end was near – especially with Lois (Nash-Betts) putting a bullet into the killer after a stretch of some of most horrific crime scenes we've ever seen in a television show or feature film. That's where the promo trailer for next week's chapter comes in, running under the tagline "Everything Is About to Change." We see Lois considering that the killer couldn't be committing these crimes on their own – and getting into a brutally tense exchange with Ed (Kelce) and Merritt (Raven Goodwin) at a restaurant. And yet, something seems to be a little off about it all…

The 10-episode season stars Emmy Award-winner Niecy Nash-Betts as Detective Lois Tryon, Emmy Award-winner Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon, Emmy Award-nominee Lesley Manville as Nurse Red, Tony Award-nominee Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie, Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon, and Travis Kelce as Ed "Eddie" Lachlan. Here's a look at the official trailer for the Max Winkler-directed, Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken-written seventh chapter, hitting FX screens next Wednesday:

FX's Grotesquerie: A Look Back…

"I don't know what's started. I can't put my finger on it. But it's different now. There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today, they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive…" Nash-Betts says in the voiceover. "Come back. It's not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers because something's happening around us, and nobody sees but me," the voiceover concludes with a great cliffhanger. Stemming from Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, the first two episodes of Grotesquerie are available to stream on Hulu. Now, here's a look back at the teaser that caught everyone off-guard:

Written and created by Murphy, Baitz, and Baken and produced by 20th Television, FX's Grotesquerie is produced by 20th Television and directed by Max Winkler, Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Elegance Bratton. The show is executive-produced by Murphy, Woodall, Baitz, Baken, Winkler, Nash-Betts, Vance, Peter Liguori, Nissa Diederich, Eric Kovtun, and Scott Robertson.

