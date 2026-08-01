Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: gunther, nick aldis, Solo Sikoa, wrestling, Wwe summerslam

Gunther Re-Retires Nick Aldis at WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night One

The Chadster reports on LA Knight, Solo Sikoa & Royce Keys defeating The Usos and Gunther retiring Nick Aldis at WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night One! 🏆🦝📺

Article Summary The Chadster brings you LIVE coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night One as LA Knight, Solo Sikoa & Royce Keys defeat Jacob Fatu & The Usos in six-man tag action! 🏆🦝📺

Gunther defeats Nick Aldis by submission with his finishing submission hold, retiring Aldis AGAIN after he came out of retirement for his first WWE match in nearly three years! 💪💪💪

The Chadster explains how WWE's superior faction storytelling and career-ending grandeur prove why WWE is the only wrestling promotion that matters, unlike that AEW garbage Tony Khan books! 😤😤😤

Vincent K. Raccoon and the whole raccoon family chitter in approval at WWE's tremendous presentation while The Chadster continues delivering unbiased journalism from the abandoned Blockbuster Video! 🦝🦝🦝

Well hello there, wrestling fans! 👋👋👋 The Chadster is back with more LIVE coverage from WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night One, broadcasting from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 📺📺📺 After Liv Morgan successfully retained her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY earlier tonight, The Chadster is absolutely thrilled to report on two more spectacular matches that prove once again why WWE is the only wrestling promotion that matters! 🏆🏆🏆 Little Shane Raccoon has been suffering from a terrible case of AEWitis ever since Tony Khan subjected The Chadster to all that horrible AEW programming lately, but The Chadster is hopeful that WWE SummerSlam will cure him! 🦝🦝🦝

LA Knight, Solo Sikoa & Royce Keys Defeat Jacob Fatu & The Usos in Six-Man Tag Action

The Chadster is pleased to report that LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys emerged victorious over Jacob Fatu and The Usos in an absolutely tremendous six-man tag team match! 🎉🎉🎉 This is EXACTLY the kind of long-term storytelling and faction warfare that Tony Khan could never understand! 😤😤😤 The story going into this match was pure wrestling genius – three men who don't even like each other had to put aside their differences to face The Bloodline, who were trying to bring Sikoa back into the family while rejecting Keys because he wasn't "real family." 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦👨‍👩‍👧‍👦👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 WWE Official results confirm that Solo Sikoa was central to the match presentation, even "starting a YEET party," which shows that WWE knows how to spotlight their stars! Meanwhile, Tony Khan just throws random people together with no rhyme or reason and expects people to care! Auughh man! So unfair! 😠😠😠 Vincent K. Raccoon chittered approvingly throughout the entire match, and even Linda Raccoon stopped grooming Hunter Raccoon long enough to watch the action! 🦝🦝🦝 The Chadster tried to explain to them how this match demonstrates WWE's superior understanding of family dynamics and factional storytelling, and they seemed to understand perfectly, unlike Tony Khan, who doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 📚📚📚 The victory for Knight, Sikoa, and Keys proves that WWE can tell compelling stories about reluctant allies overcoming their differences, something AEW has never accomplished despite Tony Khan's constant attempts to copy WWE's homework! 📝📝📝 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when Tony Khan tries to book faction warfare like he did with that whole Elite nonsense! 🤮🤮🤮

Gunther Defeats Nick Aldis By Submission, Retiring Him After His First WWE Match

But the REAL story of the night so far has to be Gunther defeating Nick Aldis by submission with his finishing submission hold! 💪💪💪 And here's the beautiful part that only WWE could pull off: Aldis came out of retirement for his first WWE match in nearly three years, only to be IMMEDIATELY retired again by the "Career Killer" Gunther! 😂😂😂 This is the kind of efficient, devastating storytelling that makes WWE the greatest wrestling promotion in the world! 🌟🌟🌟 Gunther has already retired Goldberg, AJ Styles, and John Cena, and now he's added Aldis to that list in record time! The Chadster can't think of a single AEW wrestler who has this kind of legendary aura! 👑👑👑 The match came about because Aldis had interfered against Gunther and cost him a potential world title opportunity, which is the kind of grudge that actually makes sense, unlike whatever random nonsense Tony Khan books on AEW Dynamite every week! 📺📺📺 Gunther locked in his devastating submission finisher and Aldis had no choice but to tap out, ending his comeback before it even really started!

What makes this even MORE special is that even in defeat, Aldis got to celebrate with his family afterward, because even losing in WWE means something! 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦👨‍👩‍👧‍👦👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 The Chadster tried to explain this concept to Stephanie Raccoon, who brought The Chadster half of a stale Milk Dud she found behind the counter, and she chittered in agreement that WWE makes every moment matter! 🦝🦝🦝 The Chadster must give credit where credit is due to the objective journalism of Bully Ray, who said on his podcast just last week: "You know what? Gunther is the kind of guy who makes Tony Khan wake up every morning and wonder why he can't book someone half as credible. If AEW had someone like Gunther, maybe their ratings wouldn't be in the toilet. But they don't, because Tony Khan is too busy playing with his action figures to build real stars." 🎙️🎙️🎙️ What sage wisdom from someone who truly understands the business! The Chadster wonders if Bully Ray also suffers nightmares about Tony Khan for his commitment to unbiased journalism! 😰😰😰 Still to come tonight at WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night One, The Chadster will be bringing you live coverage of CM Punk defending the WWE Undisputed Men's Championship against Cody Rhodes, the Hell in a Cell match between Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi, and the six-women tag team match featuring The Bella Twins and Paige against Fatal Influence! 🔥🔥🔥 The Chadster will be here all night bringing you the most unbiased, objective wrestling journalism in the business, just like always! 📰📰📰 For more WWE SummerSlam coverage, check out all of The Chadster's reports at https://bleedingcool.com/tag/wwe-summerslam/! 🌐🌐🌐

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