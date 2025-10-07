Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: Haha You Clowns

Haha, You Clowns S01E01: "Movie Night" Livestreaming Tonight: Details

Adult Swim is livestreaming Haha, You Clowns S01E01: "Movie Night"on YouTube TONIGHT at 8:59 pm ET, with a live-chat with creator Joe Cappa.

Just so there isn't any confusion, Adult Swim's Haha, You Clowns is still set to premiere on Sunday, October 19th, at 11:45 pm ET/PT. But series creator Joe Cappa and Cartoon Network's ever-expanding late-night programming block didn't want you to have to wait that long to check it out. That's why Adult Swim is offering a livestream of S01E01: "Movie Night" on YouTube, kicking off TONIGHT at 8:59 pm ET (we have the video waiting for you below). Making that even cooler is that Cappa will be taking part in a live chat during the screening. We've been tracking the show since it first hit our radar back in 2023, and we've been liking what we've been seeing ever since. It's one of those shows that isn't like anything else on Adult Swim, and that's why it vibes like an Adult Swim series. It got a perfect mix of heart and humor, with just enough bizarre sprinkled in to keep you watching.

Created by Cappa, Haha, You Clowns is an unexpected new series from Adult Swim that celebrates wholesome family programming. Join the Campbell boys, three doting teenagers and their tenderhearted dad, as they live, laugh, and love their way into your living rooms. They're big dudes with big feelings who are learning to navigate life in the wake of their mother's death, sensing her presence in everyday adventures.

"We love shows that make you smile and go 'haha'- and that's what you'll get with 'Smiling Friends' and 'Haha, You Clowns.' It's right there in the titles," shared Michael Ouweleen, president, Adult Swim, back in August when the premiere dates for both animated series were announced. "While totally different from each other, these two shows are united in that they're hilarious, gently unnerving, and sometimes even profound." Created by Cappa, the animated series is produced by Williams Street, Adult Swim's in-house production company.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!