Hang With Beavis and Butt-Head On Their Iconic Couch

What a score! We have another Beavis and Butt-Head feature listing at Heritage Auctions. It's been nostalgic for me to report on Heritage's recurring series of auctions featuring production cels and animation drawings from Mike Judge's classic animated series. The iconic slacker duo from the 90s recently got shot into modern times with the new animated movie Beavis, and Butt-Head Do the Universe, which was followed by Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head as an ongoing animated series. The new series features the duo in brand new adventures, reacting to TikToks and viral videos rather than music videos. Let's take a look at this Heritage listing from the production of the original iteration of the cartoon from the 1990s.

Ultra-crude commentary on old MTV rock music videos made this pair of animated slackers one of the funniest things on television in the mid-1990s. Here the boys are in two hand-painted 12 field production cels from the series that first ran from 1993 to 1997. Butt-Head, in the AC/DC tee, and Beavis sporting the Metallica shirt, have approximate figure sizes of 6" tall. The cels have been taped (with removable blue tape) to a print background, which was added for presentation purposes. The original matching 12 field animation drawings done in graphite are included with the cels. Condition is Very Good with minor handling wear.

Beavis and Butt-Head fans can now head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on this awesome production cel and animation drawing group of four. Best of luck to everyone hoping to add this piece of animation history to their collection.

