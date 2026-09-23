Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS

Happy NCIS Day! Here's an Early Look at NCIS S24E02: "Clean Slate"

In honor of "NCIS Day," here's an early look at the overview and images for October 13th's episode of CBS's NCIS, S24E02: "Clean Slate."

Article Summary NCIS Day marks the franchise’s 23rd anniversary, with CBS dropping a new promo for NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: New York.

NCIS Season 24 premieres October 6 with “Wayward Son,” as the team tackles a new threat tied to McGee’s family crisis.

Michael Weatherly returns as Tony DiNozzo in NCIS Season 24, arriving in D.C. to open a satellite office for his firm.

NCIS S24E02 “Clean Slate” airs October 13, following a dinner party murder where every guest appears to be hiding something.

Between LL Cool J on NCIS: New York, Mark Harmon on NCIS: Origins, and Michael Weatherly on NCIS, CBS has some major firepower coming to its already impressive Tuesday night lineup. With the 24th season of Showrunner Steven D. Binder's NCIS kicking off on October 6th with S24E01: "Wayward Son," we've got two cool updates for you to check out. First up, in honor of today being "NCIS Day" (the 23rd anniversary of the NCIS premiere), CBS released a special trailer highlighting the return of all three shows (and let's not forget that NCIS: Sydney is returning, too), which you can check out above. Following that, check out the official overview and image galleries for the season opener and for October 13th's S24E02: "Clean Slate," waiting for you below:

NCIS S24E01: "Wayward Son" & S24E02: "Clean Slate" Previews

NCIS Season 24 Episode 1: "Wayward Son" – While dealing with the fallout from the shooting involving McGee's son, the team investigates a mysterious new threat to the Secretary of the Navy and receives help from an unexpected source: Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly), newly arrived in D.C. to open a satellite office of his private security firm. Written by Steven D. Binder and Christopher J. Waild, and directed by Diana Valentine.

NCIS Season 24 Episode 2: "Clean Slate" – When a man is murdered after a neighborhood dinner party, the team discovers every guest is lying – about the strange break-in at the victim's house, what they were burning in their backyards and who they really are. And the deeper the team digs, the less they can agree on what kind of case they're even working. Written by Steven D. Binder and Christopher J. Waild, and directed by Marc Roskin.

Michael Weatherly is back as Tony DiNozzo for season 24 of NCIS, which focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker, a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee, an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres, who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer, a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

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