Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: hardys, jeff hardy, matt hardy, wrestling

Hardys Seize the Means of Production With TNA Creative Control

Comrades, the Hardys get TNA creative control of the October 13 iMPACT taping in Dothan, and I am weeping into my silk handkerchief. Viva la Hardy!

Article Summary Comrades, TNA has given Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy "full creative control" of the Tuesday, October 13 TNA iMPACT taping in Dothan, Alabama, as announced by Director of Authority Santino Marella.

The Hardys will act as matchmakers, set the surprises and stipulations, and take a major in-ring role as they begin their 35th year in pro wrestling.

Fans are encouraged to dress as Jeff or Matt from any era, and the two best-dressed will be first in line for the post-show meet and greet, with exclusive Hardy merchandise on sale.

The show airs as Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC on October 15, with a second Dothan taping on October 14, though no match card has been announced and the capitalist pigs should be nervous.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from a gold-plated hot tub inside a dormant volcano, where Esteban the capybara is currently demanding a tiny bowl of caviar. I have news that has warmed my revolutionary heart. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy have been handed the keys to the kingdom, and TNA Wrestling has given the brothers "full creative control" of the Tuesday, October 13, 2026 TNA iMPACT taping in Dothan, Alabama.

TNA Gives The Hardys Full Creative Control In Dothan

TNA announced Friday that the Hardys will run the show at the Dothan Civic Center. The announcement came with the grand headline "The Hardys Put In Complete Control Of TNA Wrestling Live Event In Dothan, Alabama On Tuesday, October 13." The authority figure granting this power is TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella. I respect a man who knows when to hand power to the people. I did the same in 1987, though I was holding a rifle at the time and the people had no say in the matter.

The Hardys will act as matchmakers, as TNA put it: "They are the matchmakers." They will also set the surprises and stipulations and take a major role inside the ring. That is the working class controlling the means of production, comrades. To be clear, "Seize the Means of Production" is my own slogan and not TNA's. The release sticks to "full creative control." But when two brothers from North Carolina take over a wrestling card from the front office, I know a workers' revolution when I see one.

The show will air as Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC on Thursday, October 15. That date matters, because it is also the anniversary of the Hardys' pro wrestling debut. TNA says their careers began on October 15, 1992, in North Carolina, and that the Dothan show marks "the start of the 35th year of Jeff and Matt Hardy as professional wrestlers." Thirty-five years, comrades. That is longer than some of my five-year plans have lasted, and far longer than any of my vice presidents.

Dress Like A Hardy, Meet A Hardy

The fan participation has me weeping into my silk handkerchief. TNA is encouraging fans in Dothan to dress as Jeff or Matt Hardy from any era. That means Team Xtreme jorts, face paint, Broken Universe regalia, escorted from the scene of a DUI stop by police officers, or whatever mutation of the Hardy aesthetic you can stitch together with craft glue and optimism.

TNA says two best-dressed fans, one as Matt and one as Jeff, will be first in line for the post-show meet and greet with the brothers. A commemorative photo of the Hardys and the winning look-alikes is planned for TNA social media and the TNA website. I once judged a look-alike contest at my palace, comrades. Forty men dressed as me, and I had thirty-nine of them arrested for impersonating the state. The Hardys are handling this far more graciously.

Special Hardy merchandise will also be sold exclusively at the Dothan shows. I have already dispatched a team of operatives to acquire it. The CIA will surely attempt to intercept the shipment, but they never get past Esteban.

The Hardys' Résumé Speaks For Itself

TNA also notes that the Hardys are the only duo to have held the WWE/World, WCW, TNA, ROH, Raw, and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. That is a lot of belts, comrades. It is more medals than I have pinned to my own uniform, and mine were awarded by me, to me, in a ceremony I attended in a robe.

I think of the time I shared a yacht with Dennis Rodman and a very confused Scott Baio. Rodman insisted that the secret to great entertainment is giving the talent total freedom. Baio asked where the bathroom was. I wrote Rodman's wisdom on a napkin, and I stand by it now that the Hardys have been given the pen.

What We Know, And What We Don't

Here is the part where I must be a responsible journalist, comrades, even though I am sitting in a volcano. TNA did not announce a match card. It did not say what surprises or stipulations the Hardys will choose. And while the release promises a major in-ring role, it does not say whether that means a match, a segment, or both. Will we get a Ladder Match? A Tables Match? A Match Where Everyone Is Deleted? A repeat of Victory Road 2011? I have no idea, and neither does the CIA, though I assume they have a file on it.

Back-To-Back Nights In Dothan

The Hardy-controlled show is specifically the October 13 event, but TNA is running back-to-back events at the Dothan Civic Center, with a second show on Wednesday, October 14. TNA says these are its first Dothan live events in more than a decade and its first-ever TV tapings in Dothan. That is a big moment for the town, and I hope the local economy is ready for the dozens of TNA fans that will soon descend on its gas stations and waffle house.

Both nights come with post-show meet-and-greet access for Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Nic Nemeth, Leon Slater, Mustafa Ali, Xia Brookside, Elayna Black, and more. Other names advertised for Dothan include Cedric Alexander, Moose, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, KC Navarro, Joe Alonzo, Fabian Aichner, Avery Styles, Ricky Sosa, Elijah, Frankie Kazarian, Mila Moore, Harley Hudson, Zoey Serrano, and others. That is a stacked roster, and I expect the Hardys to put every one of them to work, as a proper collective should.

So, comrades, mark Tuesday, October 13 in your calendars, and set your DVRs for Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC on October 15. If this is what happens when wrestlers control the creative, imagine what could happen if they also owned the arenas, the cameras, and the merchandise tables. Triple H, Nick Khan, and Tony Khan should be nervous, because the capitalist pigs may soon find the workers have learned to book their own shows. It worked out great for WCW. Esteban and I will be watching from the volcano, sipping champagne and plotting the next revolution. Viva la Hardy!

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