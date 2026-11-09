Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Harlan Coben's Final Twist

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Examines "State Secrets": S02E06 Preview

Check out a preview for tonight's episode of CBS and bestselling author Harlan Coben's Harlan Coben's Final Twist S02E06: "State Secrets."

Article Summary Harlan Coben's Final Twist S02E06, "State Secrets," follows the murder of a former Arkansas state senator.

Investigators probe whether the victim's political past made her a target after security cameras vanish.

The preview also teases Harlan Coben's Final Twist S02E07, "Blood in the Ozarks," and its chilling case.

A 22-year-old vanishes from her boyfriend's Ozarks home, with her body later found off a remote highway.

We're back with our weekly look at what's ahead with the second season of CBS and New York Times bestselling author Harlan Coben's series Harlan Coben's Final Twist. In S02E06: "State Secrets," the murder of a former Arkansas state senator could have ties to her political past. Along with the official overview and image gallery, we have an early look at S02E07: "Blood in the Ozarks."

Harlan Coben's Final Twist S02E06 & S02E07 Previews

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Season 2 Episode 6: "State Secrets" – A former Arkansas state senator is found dead in her home, her body wrapped in a tarp. Outside, the security cameras are gone. Investigators begin to ask whether her political past made her a target.

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Season 2 Episode 7: "Blood in the Ozarks" – A 22-year-old college student vanishes from her boyfriend's home in the Ozarks. A week later, her body is found off a remote highway, launching a case that would baffle investigators for years.

CBS's Harlan Coben's Final Twist brings the world's best-selling mystery author into the true-crime television genre for the first time. With over 90 million books sold globally and scripted series (Fool Me Once, Safe, The Innocent), Harlan Coben is known for his twisting narratives and intricate plots. In each one-hour episode, Harlan will guide audiences through gripping tales of murder, high-profile crimes, and life-altering surprises, each meticulously unraveled to reveal hidden truths, deceptions, and lies. With exclusive interviews and never-before-seen archival materials, the series will provide an in-depth look at stories where nothing is as it seems.

The series is produced by Harlan Coben and Ben Coben for Final Twist Productions with All Rise Films' Jeff Zimbalist serving as executive producer and showrunner, Stu Schreiberg serving as executive producer for Triage Entertainment, and Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong serving as executive producers for See It Now Studios. Jess Philipps also serves as executive producer.

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