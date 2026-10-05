Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Harlan Coben's Final Twist

Harlan Coben's Final Twist: Here's Our S02E01: "Betsy's Trust" Preview

Along with a preview for CBS's Harlan Coben's Final Twist S02E01: "Betsy's Trust," we also have a look at the season's next two episodes.

Article Summary Harlan Coben's Final Twist returns to CBS with Season 2, led by the S02E01 preview for "Betsy's Trust."

"Betsy's Trust" follows Betsy Faria's shocking death as a seemingly simple case spirals into darker twists.

Season 2 also teases S02E02, "A Mother's Crusade," a 12-year fight to prove Bonnie Craig was murdered.

S02E03, "Camilo's Secret," tracks a vanished Miami businessman and a conspiracy reaching all the way to Europe.

Tonight, the New York Times bestselling author Harlan Coben's true-crime series, Harlan Coben's Final Twist, returns for a second season. Along with a look at the official overview, images, and more for S02E01: "Betsy's Trust," we also have an early look at October 12th's S02E02: "A Mother's Crusade" and October 19th's S02E03: "Camilo's Secret."

Harlan Coben's Final Twist S02E01 – S02E03 Previews

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Season 2 Episode 1: "Betsy's Trust" – When church-going mother Betsy Faria is found stabbed to death in her quiet Missouri home, police initially suspect suicide … she'd tried it before. But multiple stab wounds and the surrounding evidence point to her husband. It seems like an open-and-shut case: trial, conviction, done. But then, more dead bodies and strange twists lead back to Betsy's murder … unraveling a story everyone thought they understood.

@cbs The world's best-selling mystery author returns to take on true crime! Harlan Coben's Final Twist season 2 premieres Monday, October 5 on CBS and Paramount+. ♬ original sound – CBS – CBS

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Season 2 Episode 2: "A Mother's Crusade" – For 18-year-old Bonnie Craig, what begins as a routine walk to the school bus takes a tragic turn when she disappears. Later that afternoon, Bonnie's body is found in the water near a trail, and with no signs of foul play police initially rule her death a hiking accident. But her mother, Karen, an Alaska State Trooper working undercover as a drug officer, notices defensive wounds on her daughter's body and refuses to accept that explanation. Could Bonnie have been murdered in retaliation for one of her mother's cases? Karen fights to reopen the investigation, launching a 12-year pursuit of justice as investigators follow a series of difficult leads to prove murder.

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Season 2 Episode 3: "Camilo's Secret" – In June 2011, Miami businessman Camilo Salazar drops his baby off at his wife's office and is never seen again. Across town, a business magnate goes missing on the same day. When detectives connect the two missing-person cases, the investigation stretches from Camilo's tight-knit family into South Florida's business elite and the world of professional mixed martial arts fighting. Through years of dogged investigative work and piecing together phone records, detectives slowly connect a circle of men with wildly different lives. As the case grows colder, what emerges is a sprawling conspiracy that ultimately takes investigators from Miami all the way to Europe.

CBS's Harlan Coben's Final Twist brings the world's best-selling mystery author into the true-crime television genre for the first time. With over 90 million books sold globally and scripted series (Fool Me Once, Safe, The Innocent), Harlan Coben is known for his twisting narratives and intricate plots. In each one-hour episode, Harlan will guide audiences through gripping tales of murder, high-profile crimes, and life-altering surprises, each meticulously unraveled to reveal hidden truths, deceptions, and lies. With exclusive interviews and never-before-seen archival materials, the series will provide an in-depth look at stories where nothing is as it seems.

The series is produced by Harlan Coben and Ben Coben for Final Twist Productions with All Rise Films' Jeff Zimbalist serving as executive producer and showrunner, Stu Schreiberg serving as executive producer for Triage Entertainment, and Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong serving as executive producers for See It Now Studios. Jess Philipps also serves as executive producer.

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