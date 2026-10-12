Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Harlan Coben's Final Twist

Harlan Coben's Final Twist: Our S02E02: "A Mother's Crusade" Preview

CBS and author Harlan Coben's true-crime series Harlan Coben's Final Twist returns tonight with S02E02: "A Mother's Crusade" - here's a look!

Article Summary Harlan Coben’s Final Twist returns tonight on CBS with Season 2 Episode 2, “A Mother’s Crusade.”

S02E02 follows Trooper Karen Craig as she fights to prove daughter Bonnie’s death was murder, not an accident.

The preview also spotlights S02E03, “Camilo’s Secret,” a Miami disappearance tied to business, MMA, and conspiracy.

S02E04, “A Recipe for Murder,” teases a Portland chef’s killing as investigators uncover an unexpected trail.

CBS and the New York Times bestselling author Harlan Coben return tonight with the next episode of the second season of their true-crime series, Harlan Coben's Final Twist. Along with the official overview and image gallery for S02E02: "A Mother's Crusade," we have an updated image gallery for October 19th's S02E03: "Camilo's Secret" and an official overview for October 26th's S02E04: "A Recipe for Murder."

Harlan Coben's Final Twist S02E02 – S02E04 Previews

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Season 2 Episode 2: "A Mother's Crusade" – For 18-year-old Bonnie Craig, what begins as a routine walk to the school bus takes a tragic turn when she disappears. Later that afternoon, Bonnie's body is found in the water near a trail, and with no signs of foul play police initially rule her death a hiking accident. But her mother, Karen, an Alaska State Trooper working undercover as a drug officer, notices defensive wounds on her daughter's body and refuses to accept that explanation. Could Bonnie have been murdered in retaliation for one of her mother's cases? Karen fights to reopen the investigation, launching a 12-year pursuit of justice as investigators follow a series of difficult leads to prove murder.

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Season 2 Episode 3: "Camilo's Secret" – In June 2011, Miami businessman Camilo Salazar drops his baby off at his wife's office and is never seen again. Across town, a business magnate goes missing on the same day. When detectives connect the two missing-person cases, the investigation stretches from Camilo's tight-knit family into South Florida's business elite and the world of professional mixed martial arts fighting. Through years of dogged investigative work and piecing together phone records, detectives slowly connect a circle of men with wildly different lives. As the case grows colder, what emerges is a sprawling conspiracy that ultimately takes investigators from Miami all the way to Europe.

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Season 2 Episode 4: "A Recipe for Murder" – In the summer of 2018, beloved Portland chef Dan Brophy arrives at the Oregon Culinary Institute like countless mornings before, unlocking the doors and prepping for the day's students. He never gets the chance to teach, as he's found shot dead in the kitchen, bullet casings scattered around his body. While detectives piece together his final morning and console his grieving widow, they uncover a surprisingly wide web of suspects: decades of former students and colleagues who he may have crossed, and a hobby that connected him to a tight-knit, turbulent community of local mushroom foragers. Investigators comb through every inch of video footage and forensic evidence – and the trail soon leads them somewhere no one expected.

CBS's Harlan Coben's Final Twist brings the world's best-selling mystery author into the true-crime television genre for the first time. With over 90 million books sold globally and scripted series (Fool Me Once, Safe, The Innocent), Harlan Coben is known for his twisting narratives and intricate plots. In each one-hour episode, Harlan will guide audiences through gripping tales of murder, high-profile crimes, and life-altering surprises, each meticulously unraveled to reveal hidden truths, deceptions, and lies. With exclusive interviews and never-before-seen archival materials, the series will provide an in-depth look at stories where nothing is as it seems.

The series is produced by Harlan Coben and Ben Coben for Final Twist Productions with All Rise Films' Jeff Zimbalist serving as executive producer and showrunner, Stu Schreiberg serving as executive producer for Triage Entertainment, and Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong serving as executive producers for See It Now Studios. Jess Philipps also serves as executive producer.

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