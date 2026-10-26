Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Harlan Coben's Final Twist

Harlan Coben's Final Twist: Our S02E05: "A Recipe for Murder" Preview

Check out background intel and an image gallery for tonight's episode of CBS's Harlan Coben's Final Twist, S02E04: "A Recipe for Murder."

Article Summary Preview Harlan Coben's Final Twist Season 2 Episode 5, A Recipe for Murder, centered on chef Dan Brophy's 2018 killing.

Investigators probe suspects from Brophy's past, including former students, colleagues, and local mushroom foragers.

The case unfolds through surveillance footage and forensic evidence, sending Harlan Coben's Final Twist toward a shocking lead.

Also get early details on Harlan Coben's Final Twist episodes Caught on Camera, State Secrets, and Blood in the Ozarks.

We're back with a look at tonight's episode of CBS and New York Times bestselling author Harlan Coben's true-crime series Harlan Coben's Final Twist Season 2. Along with background intel and an image gallery for tonight's case, S02E04: "A Recipe for Murder," we also have an early look at the season's next three cases: S02E05: "Caught on Camera," S02E06: "State Secrets," and S02E07: "Blood in the Ozarks."

Harlan Coben's Final Twist S02E04 – S02E07 Previews

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Season 2 Episode 5: "A Recipe for Murder" – In the summer of 2018, beloved Portland chef Dan Brophy arrives at the Oregon Culinary Institute like countless mornings before, unlocking the doors and prepping for the day's students. He never gets the chance to teach, as he's found shot dead in the kitchen, bullet casings scattered around his body. While detectives piece together his final morning and console his grieving widow, they uncover a surprisingly wide web of suspects: decades of former students and colleagues who he may have crossed, and a hobby that connected him to a tight-knit, turbulent community of local mushroom foragers. Investigators comb through every inch of video footage and forensic evidence – and the trail soon leads them somewhere no one expected.

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Season 2 Episode 5: "Caught on Camera" – When a young couple is found shot dead in a crashed car in Nashville, detectives dig through phone records and blurry security footage that lead them across state lines… straight into a secret someone was willing to kill to protect.

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Season 2 Episode 6: "State Secrets" – A former Arkansas state senator is found dead in her home, her body wrapped in a tarp. Outside, the security cameras are gone. Investigators begin to ask whether her political past made her a target.

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Season 2 Episode 7: "Blood in the Ozarks" – A 22-year-old college student vanishes from her boyfriend's home in the Ozarks. A week later, her body is found off a remote highway, launching a case that would baffle investigators for years.

CBS's Harlan Coben's Final Twist brings the world's best-selling mystery author into the true-crime television genre for the first time. With over 90 million books sold globally and scripted series (Fool Me Once, Safe, The Innocent), Harlan Coben is known for his twisting narratives and intricate plots. In each one-hour episode, Harlan will guide audiences through gripping tales of murder, high-profile crimes, and life-altering surprises, each meticulously unraveled to reveal hidden truths, deceptions, and lies. With exclusive interviews and never-before-seen archival materials, the series will provide an in-depth look at stories where nothing is as it seems.

The series is produced by Harlan Coben and Ben Coben for Final Twist Productions with All Rise Films' Jeff Zimbalist serving as executive producer and showrunner, Stu Schreiberg serving as executive producer for Triage Entertainment, and Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong serving as executive producers for See It Now Studios. Jess Philipps also serves as executive producer.

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