Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: harlan coben, Harlan Coben's Final Twist

Harlan Coben's Final Twist: Our S02E07: "Blood in the Ozarks" Preview

Along with a preview of CBS's Harlan Coben's Final Twist, S02E07: "Blood in the Ozarks," we look at S02E08: "Trouble in the Panhandle."

Article Summary Harlan Coben’s Final Twist previews S02E07, “Blood in the Ozarks,” centered on a missing student and a chilling murder.

Episode 7 follows a 22-year-old who vanishes from her boyfriend’s Ozarks home before her body is found days later.

The mystery in “Blood in the Ozarks” launches a years-long investigation, with CBS teasing another layered true-crime case.

Ahead of S02E08, “Trouble in the Panhandle,” Taylor Wright’s disappearance unravels through phone records and dark secrets.

Welcome back to our weekly preview for the second season of CBS and New York Times bestselling author Harlan Coben's series, Harlan Coben's Final Twist. In S02E07: "Blood in the Ozarks," a 22-year-old college student vanishes in the Ozarks, only for her body to be found a week later, leading to a mystery that would task investigators for years. In addition to a preview for tonight's episode, we also have a look at the official overview for S02E08: "Trouble in the Panhandle."

Harlan Coben's Final Twist S02E07 & S02E08 Previews

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Season 2 Episode 7: "Blood in the Ozarks" – A 22-year-old college student vanishes from her boyfriend's home in the Ozarks. A week later, her body is found off a remote highway, launching a case that would baffle investigators for years.

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Season 2 Episode 8: "Trouble in the Panhandle" – When Pensacola private investigator Taylor Wright vanishes, police assume she left by choice. But as the weeks pass, a trail of phone records and unanswered questions begins to unravel a darker story.

CBS's Harlan Coben's Final Twist brings the world's best-selling mystery author into the true-crime television genre for the first time. With over 90 million books sold globally and scripted series (Fool Me Once, Safe, The Innocent), Harlan Coben is known for his twisting narratives and intricate plots. In each one-hour episode, Harlan will guide audiences through gripping tales of murder, high-profile crimes, and life-altering surprises, each meticulously unraveled to reveal hidden truths, deceptions, and lies. With exclusive interviews and never-before-seen archival materials, the series will provide an in-depth look at stories where nothing is as it seems.

The series is produced by Harlan Coben and Ben Coben for Final Twist Productions with All Rise Films' Jeff Zimbalist serving as executive producer and showrunner, Stu Schreiberg serving as executive producer for Triage Entertainment, and Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong serving as executive producers for See It Now Studios. Jess Philipps also serves as executive producer.

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