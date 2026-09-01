Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Harlan Coben's Final Twist

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Returns with Season 2 Ep. 1: "Betsy Faria"

Returning on October 5th to kick off Season 2, here's the overview and images for CBS's Harlan Coben's Final Twist S02E01: "Betsy Faria."

Article Summary Harlan Coben's Final Twist returns Monday, October 5, launching Season 2 during CBS Premiere Week.

Season 2 Episode 1, "Betsy Faria," opens with a Missouri mother's stabbing and a case that quickly spirals.

What looks like an open-and-shut conviction twists into more deaths, shocking turns, and buried truths.

Harlan Coben's Final Twist brings Coben's signature mystery style to true crime with interviews and archives.

With "CBS Premiere Week" only a little more than a month away, the network released early looks at several shows set to premiere or return the week of October 4th. For this go around, we've got a preview of the second season premiere of The New York Times bestselling author Harlan Coben's true crime series, Harlan Coben's Final Twist. Set to start hitting screens on Monday, October 5th, we've got a look at the official overview and first-look images from S02E01: "Betsy Faria."

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Season 2 Episode 1: "Betsy Faria" Preview

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Season 2 Episode 1: "Betsy Faria" – When church-going mother Betsy Faria is found stabbed to death in her quiet Missouri home, police initially suspect suicide … she'd tried it before. But multiple stab wounds and the surrounding evidence point to her husband. It seems like an open-and-shut case: trial, conviction, done. But then, more dead bodies and strange twists lead back to Betsy's murder … unraveling a story everyone thought they understood.

CBS's Harlan Coben's Final Twist brings the world's best-selling mystery author into the true-crime television genre for the first time. With over 90 million books sold globally and scripted series (Fool Me Once, Safe, The Innocent), Harlan Coben is known for his twisting narratives and intricate plots. In each one-hour episode, Harlan will guide audiences through gripping tales of murder, high-profile crimes, and life-altering surprises, each meticulously unraveled to reveal hidden truths, deceptions, and lies. With exclusive interviews and never-before-seen archival materials, the series will provide an in-depth look at stories where nothing is as it seems.

The series is produced by Harlan Coben and Ben Coben for Final Twist Productions with All Rise Films' Jeff Zimbalist serving as executive producer and showrunner, Stu Schreiberg serving as executive producer for Triage Entertainment, and Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong serving as executive producers for See It Now Studios. Jess Philipps also serves as executive producer.

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