Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Harlan Coben's Final Twist

Harlan Coben's Final Twist S02E03 Examines "Camilo's Secret" Tonight

Here's our preview for tonight's episode of CBS and Harlan Coben's true-crime series, Harlan Coben's Final Twist, S02E03: "Camilo's Secret."

Article Summary Harlan Coben’s Final Twist S02E03, “Camilo’s Secret,” follows two same-day disappearances that spark a sprawling probe.

Tonight’s Harlan Coben episode traces detectives from Miami’s business elite to MMA circles and a conspiracy reaching Europe.

CBS also previews Harlan Coben’s Final Twist S02E04, “Caught on Camera,” a Nashville double-homicide case tied to secrets.

First details on Harlan Coben’s Final Twist S02E05, “A Recipe for Murder,” spotlight a Portland chef’s shocking killing.

The second season of CBS and New York Times bestselling author Harlan Coben's true-crime series Harlan Coben's Final Twist rolls on tonight with S02E03: "Camilo's Secret," where the case of two missing men spirals into an investigation that reaches from Miami to Europe. Along with an official overview and image gallery for tonight's episode, we also have an early look at October 26th's S02E04: "Caught on Camera" and November 2nd's S02E05: "A Recipe for Murder."

Harlan Coben's Final Twist S02E03 – S02E05 Previews

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Season 2 Episode 3: "Camilo's Secret" – In June 2011, Miami businessman Camilo Salazar drops his baby off at his wife's office and is never seen again. Across town, a business magnate goes missing on the same day. When detectives connect the two missing-person cases, the investigation stretches from Camilo's tight-knit family into South Florida's business elite and the world of professional mixed martial arts fighting. Through years of dogged investigative work and piecing together phone records, detectives slowly connect a circle of men with wildly different lives. As the case grows colder, what emerges is a sprawling conspiracy that ultimately takes investigators from Miami all the way to Europe.

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Season 2 Episode 4: "Caught on Camera" – When a young couple is found shot dead in a crashed car in Nashville, detectives dig through phone records and blurry security footage that lead them across state lines… straight into a secret someone was willing to kill to protect.

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Season 2 Episode 5: "A Recipe for Murder" – In the summer of 2018, beloved Portland chef Dan Brophy arrives at the Oregon Culinary Institute like countless mornings before, unlocking the doors and prepping for the day's students. He never gets the chance to teach, as he's found shot dead in the kitchen, bullet casings scattered around his body. While detectives piece together his final morning and console his grieving widow, they uncover a surprisingly wide web of suspects: decades of former students and colleagues who he may have crossed, and a hobby that connected him to a tight-knit, turbulent community of local mushroom foragers. Investigators comb through every inch of video footage and forensic evidence – and the trail soon leads them somewhere no one expected.

CBS's Harlan Coben's Final Twist brings the world's best-selling mystery author into the true-crime television genre for the first time. With over 90 million books sold globally and scripted series (Fool Me Once, Safe, The Innocent), Harlan Coben is known for his twisting narratives and intricate plots. In each one-hour episode, Harlan will guide audiences through gripping tales of murder, high-profile crimes, and life-altering surprises, each meticulously unraveled to reveal hidden truths, deceptions, and lies. With exclusive interviews and never-before-seen archival materials, the series will provide an in-depth look at stories where nothing is as it seems.

The series is produced by Harlan Coben and Ben Coben for Final Twist Productions with All Rise Films' Jeff Zimbalist serving as executive producer and showrunner, Stu Schreiberg serving as executive producer for Triage Entertainment, and Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong serving as executive producers for See It Now Studios. Jess Philipps also serves as executive producer.

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