Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: harlan coben, Harlan Coben's Final Twist

Harlan Coben's Final Twist: Your S02E05: "Caught on Camera" Preview

Check out what's ahead with tonight's episode of CBS's series Harlan Coben's Final Twist with our preview for S02E05: "Caught on Camera."

Article Summary Harlan Coben's Final Twist S02E05, "Caught on Camera," follows a Nashville double murder tied to a buried secret.

The CBS true-crime series sends detectives across state lines as phone records and security footage crack the case.

Preview details also tease Harlan Coben's Final Twist S02E06, "State Secrets," centered on a slain ex-senator.

Early look at Harlan Coben's Final Twist S02E07, "Blood in the Ozarks," spotlights a baffling missing-person murder.

CBS and New York Times bestselling author Harlan Coben's series Harlan Coben's Final Twist is back tonight with another true-crime case. In S02E05: "Caught on Camera," the investigation into a young couple found murdered in their car leads to an investigation that crosses state lines – and exposes a secret someone was willing to go to deadly lengths to keep buried. In addition, we have early looks at S02E06: "State Secrets" and S02E07: "Blood in the Ozarks" – and that's all waiting for you below:

Harlan Coben's Final Twist S02E05 – S02E07 Previews

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Season 2 Episode 5: "Caught on Camera" – When a young couple is found shot dead in a crashed car in Nashville, detectives dig through phone records and blurry security footage that lead them across state lines… straight into a secret someone was willing to kill to protect.

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Season 2 Episode 6: "State Secrets" – A former Arkansas state senator is found dead in her home, her body wrapped in a tarp. Outside, the security cameras are gone. Investigators begin to ask whether her political past made her a target.

Harlan Coben's Final Twist Season 2 Episode 7: "Blood in the Ozarks" – A 22-year-old college student vanishes from her boyfriend's home in the Ozarks. A week later, her body is found off a remote highway, launching a case that would baffle investigators for years.

CBS's Harlan Coben's Final Twist brings the world's best-selling mystery author into the true-crime television genre for the first time. With over 90 million books sold globally and scripted series (Fool Me Once, Safe, The Innocent), Harlan Coben is known for his twisting narratives and intricate plots. In each one-hour episode, Harlan will guide audiences through gripping tales of murder, high-profile crimes, and life-altering surprises, each meticulously unraveled to reveal hidden truths, deceptions, and lies. With exclusive interviews and never-before-seen archival materials, the series will provide an in-depth look at stories where nothing is as it seems.

The series is produced by Harlan Coben and Ben Coben for Final Twist Productions with All Rise Films' Jeff Zimbalist serving as executive producer and showrunner, Stu Schreiberg serving as executive producer for Triage Entertainment, and Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong serving as executive producers for See It Now Studios. Jess Philipps also serves as executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!