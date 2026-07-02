Posted in: HBO, MTV, Nickelodeon, TV | Tagged: fantastic beasts, harry potter, wizarding world

Harry Potter Film Franchise to Air on Paramount's MTV, Nickelodeon

The Wizarding World franchise of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films will come to Paramount's MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Network.

Article Summary Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies are coming to Paramount’s MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite, and Paramount Network.

Paramount becomes the exclusive linear home for all 11 Wizarding World films, with Harry Potter marathons starting July 3.

The Harry Potter franchise has earned over $9.6 billion globally, cementing its place among the biggest box office brands.

The licensing deal arrives as HBO readies its new Harry Potter TV series, while the films remain available on Peacock and HBO Max.

As Paramount tries to finalize a deal to purchase Warner Bros Discovery, the two have entered a licensing agreement to bring WB's Harry Potter film franchise, which includes the original eight films released from 2001 to 2011 and the three prequel Fantastic Beasts films from 2016 to 2022. The 11 films of the Wizarding World combined for a total of over $9.6 billion at the box office, which is fifth behind the MCU (Disney), Star Wars (Disney), Disney's live-action reimaginings of their animated films, and Sony's Spider-Man. The Potter films also introduced a generation of fans to stars Daniel Radcliffe as the title role, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson as his best friend Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, the trio promising prodigies at the Hogwarts School, training to be wizards.

Wizarding World Franchise of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts Films to Air on Paramount Cable Networks: MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network

Paramount will air the films across MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick at Nite, and Paramount Network, making the conglomerate the exclusive linear home of the films, starting with a film marathon on MTV set to air from July 3rd to the 5th at noon ET/PT. The announcement comes on the heels of the upcoming HBO TV series adaptation of Harry Potter featuring new leads Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout,, and Arabella Stanton as Harry, Ron, and Hermione, set for release on Christmas Day, with the first season focusing on The Sorcerer's Stone and the subsequent season focusing on The Chamber of Secrets as part of the original books.

"Expanding Paramount's portfolio with the 'Harry Potter' and 'Fantastic Beasts' films underscores our commitment to delivering world-class franchises to the wide range of audiences our brands serve," said Laurel Weir, head of programming and acquisitions for Paramount Media Networks and chief research and insights officer for TV Media (via Variety). "As one of the most beloved and enduring franchises in entertainment, 'Harry Potter' continues to captivate audiences across generations, and this addition enables us to deliver the magic and adventure of these timeless stories to fans of all ages."

Following MTV's marathon, Paramount Network will air each film weeknights at 6 p.m. starting on July 13th through July 19th, with weekend airings beginning at noon. Nick at Nite will feature the eight Potter films starting August 9th at 7 p.m. Before Paramount, WBD entered a deal with NBC Universal to be the linear home of the franchise. The films are available on Peacock and HBO Max.

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