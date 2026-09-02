Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: harry potter

Harry Potter: HBO Releases "Philosopher's Stone" Teaser Trailer & More

Set for Christmas 2026, here's the official teaser trailer and new preview images for HBO's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

Article Summary HBO has released the first Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone teaser trailer ahead of its Christmas 2026 debut.

The new Harry Potter series follows 11-year-old Harry as Hogwarts opens a world of magic, friendship, and danger.

Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod lead HBO's Harry Potter adaptation, with a first official preview now online.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is set to begin production this fall, with Jon Brown stepping up as co-showrunner.

With Showrunner/EP Francesca Gardiner and director/EP Mark Mylod's Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger), and Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley)-starring Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone set to start hitting HBO screens this Christmas, fans are getting their best look yet at what the series has to offer with the release of an official teaser trailer and a new image gallery. You can check out the video preview above, with the images and much more waiting for you below:

There is nothing special about Harry Potter – at least that's what his Aunt Petunia always says. On his 11th birthday, a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens up a hidden world for Harry: one of fun, friendship, and magic. But with this new adventure comes great risk as Harry is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past.

Also joining McLaughlin, Stanton, and Stout are Paapa Essiedu as Prof. Severus Snape John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, and Kit Harington as Prof. Gilderoy Lockhart.

In addition, we have Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Warwick Davis as Professor Filius Flitwick, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey.

Gryffindor: Eire Farrell (Katie Bell), Asha Soetan (Angelina Johnson), Orson Matthews (Oliver Wood), Serrana Su-Ling Bliss (Alicia Spinnet), and Ethan Smith (Lee Jordan).

Hufflepuff: India Moon (Hannah Abbott), Jazmyn Lewin (Susan Bones), Cian Eagle-Service (Ernie Macmillan), and James Trevelyan Buckle (Justin Finch-Fletchley).

Ravenclaw: Aaron Zhao (Terry Boot), Eve Walls (Lisa Turpin), Scarlett Archer (Penelope Clearwater), and Anjula Murali (Padma Patil).

Slytherin: Eddison Burch (Miles Bletchley), James Dowell (Lucian Bole), Oliver Croft (Marcus Flint), Dylan Heath (Adrian Pucey), Henry Medhurst (Peregrine Derrick), Cornelius Brandreth (Terence Higgs), Laila Barwick (Pansy Parkinson), and D'angelou Osei-Kissiedu (Graham Montague).

The series is written and executive-produced by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve). Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by the creator of "Harry Potter," Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

On the production side, we have a lineup of department heads that includes Adriano Goldman (Director of Photography), Cate Hall (Hair and Makeup Designer), Paul Herbert (Stunt Coordinator), Mark Holt (SFX Supervisor), Mara LePere-Schloop (Production Designer), Naomi Moore (Set Decorator), John Nolan (Creature Effects Design Supervisor), Alexis Wajsbrot (VFX Supervisor), Dom Sidoli (VFX Producer), and Holly Waddington (Costume Designer). Hans Zimmer and Bleeding Fingers are composing the score.

When production on "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" begins this fall (with writer Jon Brown upped to co-showrunner), it will do so without Gracie Cochrane, aka Ginny Weasley. Due to "unforeseen circumstances," the actress has stepped away from the role ahead of the second season.

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