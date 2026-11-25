Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: transformers

Hasbro Sets Transformers Movie, Optimus Prime Short YouTube Screening

Hasbro Entertainment is hosting a YouTube screening of The Transformers: The Movie and Optimus Prime: Awakening that's set for this Friday.

Article Summary Hasbro Entertainment streams The Transformers: The Movie on YouTube this Friday, November 27, at 8 pm ET for free.

Transformers fans can also watch Optimus Prime: Awakening online for the first time since its theatrical debut.

The 1986 Transformers movie returns after a 40th anniversary re-release that reportedly topped $6 million at the box office.

Optimus Prime: Awakening is a 12-minute animated short featuring Peter Cullen’s final original Optimus Prime voice work.

Who says Thanksgiving isn't a time for friends and family to gather and give thanks for all of their geek loves? If you're a fan of the "Transformers" Universe, Hasbro Entertainment is giving fans and families a chance to relive 1986's cult classic The Transformers: The Movie and – for the first time since it debuted in theaters – the beloved animated short Optimus Prime: Awakening on YouTube. Set for Friday, November 27th, at 8 pm ET on the Hasbro Transformers fan channel, the special YouTube Premiere Limited-Time Event will give viewers at home the rare opportunity to experience the most iconic cultural moment from the franchise's past while exploring its future on the big screen – together, at home, and for free during the holidays. And if you're looking for a chance to chat about the film and the short before and during the screening, make sure to join the waiting room.

Here's a look at the trailer for the 40th anniversary re-release of The Transformers: The Movie, and a clip from Optimus Prime: Awakening, along with important intel on both:

"The Transformers: The Movie": The special YouTube Premiere event follows the September re-release – a box office success that generated over $6M in ticket sales and outperformed the original theatrical run. The film's return on its 40th anniversary gave fans a long-awaited chance to revisit one of the franchise's most iconic and emotional chapters on the big screen — the loss of Optimus Prime — and to relive the fan-favorite film with their own children. That opportunity extends to fans and families at home with this YouTube event.

"Optimus Prime: Awakening": For the first time ever, Optimus Prime: Awakening, the special animated short created to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Transformers: The Movie, will be available to view outside of theaters. Optimus Prime: Awakening is a fully realized, 12-minute animated short designed as a love letter to the Transformers community and the late Peter Cullen, the legendary talent and voice of Optimus Prime. At launch, trailers, clips, and community videos received millions of views across platforms, including passionate theories and discussions that praised the emotional storytelling, electric action, and new performances by legends Frank Welker as Megatron/Soundwave and Cullen in his final original voice performance as Optimus Prime.

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