Hawkeye, HIMYF, Killing Eve & Tons More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 17 Dec 21

Good girls don't cry/And good girls don't lie/And good girls justify but I don't/Good girls don't die/And good girls stay alive/And good girls satisfy but I won't/No, I won't/Ha/Killing your idols is a chore/And it's such a fucking bore/But we don't need them anymore/We don't need them anymore… just the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to CHVRCHES for "Good Girls" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Showtime's Yellowjackets & Dexter: New Blood, Disney+'s Hawkeye, Hulu's How I Met Your Father, Disney+'s 2022 line-up (Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel & more), NBC's Saturday Night Live, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, ABC's Big Sky, BBC America's Killing Eve, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a review of HBO Max's Head of the Class.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, December 17, 2021:

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Trailer: The Second Coming Is Coming!

Saturday Night Live Promos: Paul Rudd, Five-Timers, Bad Wishes & More

American Dad!: TBS Renews Seth MacFarlane Series for Seasons 18 & 19

Big Sky Midseason Finale Preview: Jenny Wants In; Cassie Has Doubts

Superman & Lois S02 Preview: Hoechlin Talks Supes, Clark & Fatherhood

Wednesday: Danny Elfman to Score, Pen Addams Family Spinoff Theme Song

Hawkeye Finale Promo: MCU Getting "A Lot Bigger" as "The Boss" Arrives

Yellowjackets Gets Season 2; Too Soon for Dexter: New Blood News

Warren Ellis & Paul Duffield's FreakAngels TV Debut 27th January 2022

Killing Eve S04 Promo: Eve & Villanelle Burn It All Down This February

Law & Order: Sam Waterston's DA Jack McCoy Returning for Season 21

Avatar: The Last Airbender Announces 5 More Additions to Series Cast

How I Met Your Father: Hulu Shares Official Trailer for HIMYM Spinoff

Moon Knight, Bad Batch S02, No Mandalorian & More Disney+ 2022 Updates

Good Omens 2: Jon Hamm Returns; More New & Returning Casting News

The Book of Boba Fett: Rodriguez on Conan/Godfather Comparison & More

Will Tony Khan Ever Make Up His Mind on Bryan Danielson?

Peacemaker Posters: Vigilante Brings His Pink Flamingo & Lots More

Hawkeye Directors Bert & Bertie Discuss Bringing Echo to Disney+ MCU

Can MacGruber Bear Fruit from Saturday Night Live Tree It Grew From?

Attack on Titan: 8 Special OAD Episodes Set to Stream This Weekend

And here's a look at our most recent round of reviews, with a look at HBO Max's Head of the Class:

Head of the Class Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Some Lessons in Humility

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CHVRCHES – Good Girls (Official Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=du4kNAyjVCg&list=RDjWQsAQlRM3I&index=4)