Hawkeye: The Tracksuit Mafia Gets Its Own Key Art High Honor

If you've checked out the first two episodes of Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Jeremy Renner & Hailee Steinfeld-starring Hawkeye then you're well aware of just "acquainted" Clint (Renner) and Kate (Steinfeld) have gotten with the Tracksuit Mafia (Fra Fee, Aleks Paunovic & Piotr Adamczyk). Now as the arrow-slinging duo remains a "captive" audience until this week's episode, the studio and streamer have decided to honor the trio with the high honor of their own key art poster. Though we're assuming no one was willing to tell them otherwise… at least not in person.

Here's a look back at the official trailer for Hawkeye, followed by the previously-released sneak preview that introduced viewers to the tracksuited bad guys- with the first two episodes of the Marvel & Disney+ series currently streaming and a new episode set to drop this Wednesday:

Renner and Steinfeld are being joined on Hawkeye by a pretty impressive line-up of names. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is set as Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics. Directors Bert & Bertie (Troop Zero, Kidding) are helming the live-action adaptation.