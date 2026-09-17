Posted in: HBO, NFL, TV | Tagged: Dennis Miller, Miller Night Football

HBO Doc Examines Failed Dennis Miller/Monday Night Football Experiment

HBO doc Miller Night Football examines the two seasons that Dennis Miller (SNL) spent as part of the Monday Night Football broadcasting team.

Article Summary HBO is airing a new documentary on Dennis Miller’s controversial two-season run in the Monday Night Football booth.

The film revisits ABC’s bold gamble to boost Monday Night Football with Miller’s comedy amid ratings concerns.

HBO’s doc features Dennis Miller, Al Michaels, Dan Fouts, Melissa Stark, and key former ABC Sports executives.

Premiering September 29 at 9 PM ET, the HBO documentary launches the new NFL Shorts series on HBO Max.

For two years, NFL fans thought ABC heads had lost their minds when it employed SNL's Dennis Miller as one of the commentators on Monday Night Football. The show had been an institution in the sport for years, but with sagging ratings, uninteresting games, and competition from professional wrestling, the network made the call to bring in the former Weekend Update anchor to the broadcast booth in what has been one of the most talked-about decisions ever made in NFL television history. Depending on the kind of viewer you were, this was either golden TV comedy or the worst time you've ever had watching a football game.

Dennis Miller/Monday Night Football: We Don't Wanna Get Off On a Rant Here…

Now, we're getting a documentary about it! HBO will air what is essentially an NFL Films presentation directed by Jeff Cameron (The Shuffle, Hard Knocks), exploring the history of the decision, the broadcasts, the stories you may know or never knew, and more, with commentary from Miller himself, as well as his broadcast partners Al Michaels and Dan Fouts. As well as a series of other guests, including NFL reporter Melissa Stark, former MNF producers Fred Gaudelli and David Israel, former ABC Sports President Howard Katz, and comedian and SNL alumnus Dana Carvey.

The documentary will air on September 29 at 9 pm ET, with streaming on HBO Max. This will be the first in a series of NFL Shorts for 2026 to air on HBO, a collection of docs exploring some of the more fascinating or rarely discussed stories connected to football and the NFL. They picked a serious winner to kick off the series, but no other episodes have been announced yet.

HBO's Miller Night Football chronicles comedian Dennis Miller's unlikely arrival in the Monday Night Football (MNF) broadcast booth in 2000, alongside veteran sportscaster Al Michaels and former NFL quarterback Dan Fouts. Intended to reinvigorate the iconic television franchise and attract a broader audience, Miller's addition and his distinctly cerebral brand of humor were met with both intrigue and skepticism across sports and television. Through candid new interviews with Miller, his colleagues at ABC Sports, and vintage MNF footage, the film examines one of the most ambitious experiments in sports broadcasting history.

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