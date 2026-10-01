Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: HBO, hbo max, paramount

HBO/HBO Max & Paramount+: Casey Bloys on Post-Merger Streaming Future

Rumored new head of HBO/HBO Max and Paramount+, Casey Bloys, discussed what the future could hold after the merger becomes official.

Article Summary HBO chief Casey Bloys addressed buzz that he could soon oversee Paramount+ programming after the merger closes.

Bloys said the Warner Bros. Discovery-Paramount Skydance deal is not final and leadership news is Ellison’s to announce.

On HBO’s future, Bloys said David Ellison respects the brand’s legacy and wants to preserve and build on its success.

Bloys suggested HBO Max and Paramount+ could bundle rather than merge, saying HBO and Paramount programming can coexist.

By this time next Tuesday, HBO/HBO Max head Casey Bloys might very well be adding Paramount+ to his responsibilities. Though David Ellison's Paramount Skydance won't officially finalize its $110 billion deal for Warner Bros. Discovery until Tuesday, October 6th, the rumor mill already has Bloys poised to take the lead in overseeing programming for both powerhouses. Fueling those rumors was the news this week that Paramount streaming boss Cindy Holland was departing, clearing the road for Bloys to take on the new role. During the Bloomberg Screentime conference on Thursday, Bloys cautiously offered some insight into what the post-merger future holds for HBO/HBO Max and Paramount+.

"I'm not going to get into my job requirements or anything like that. But so here's what I will say. Obviously, there was news this week. And obviously, there's news across the board," Bloys shared, referencing the deal clearing its final hurdle and Holland's departure. "I will say that the merger is not closed. I believe that David [Ellison] and the team want to announce their leadership structure; it's not mine to announce. So I don't have any news to confirm." That said, Bloys did offer a few thoughts:

Bloys Believes Ellison Wants to Preserve & Build on What HBO Has Done: Bloys noted that Ellison "is very excited, very respectful of what the HBO team has done, not just in my tenure, but the entire history of HBO. All of the owners that we have had, we have had people come in genuinely excited and wanting to maintain what we've done. And I really believe that he will do that."

Will HBO Max and Paramount+ Merge or Co-Exist? Though avoiding a deep dive into the topic, Bloys noted that "the HBO Max Disney bundle has been very successful," so a bundle option would make sense to consider.

Bloys of HBO and Paramount Programming Playing Well with One Another: "I've had people say to me, 'OK, so the Taylor Sheridan stuff and HBO,' it's a version of what people said to us about HBO and the Warner Bros. library. I go back to people who watch HBO tend to like television tend to be consumers of television, and that doesn't just mean HBO. We had 'South Park' on our platform, one of the big properties at Paramount+. It did so well, we sued them when they took it off."

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