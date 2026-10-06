Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Skydance

HBO Max & Paramount+ Merging; AI Will Help Make It Happen: Ellison

Skydance's David Ellison confirmed that the "long term" plan is to merge HBO Max and Paramount+ - and that AI will help make that happen.

Article Summary Skydance’s David Ellison says the long-term plan is to merge HBO Max and Paramount+ into one streaming service.

Ellison says Skydance will keep HBO Max and Paramount+ separate at first, with a bundle expected in the short term.

Skydance plans to use AI to speed up the complex process of combining HBO Max and Paramount+ for subscribers.

Ellison says a merged Skydance streaming platform would top 200 million DTC subscribers and better rival industry leaders.

Shortly before he was officially named Co-Chair and Chief Content Officer at Skydance DTC, Warner Bros. Discovery's Casey Bloys was asked how he thought Paramount+ and HBO Max would be handled by the newly merged Skydance Corporation. "I would say that I don't want to comment on what is going to happen or anything like that, but I would point to the HBO Max-Disney bundle, which has been very successful, Bloys offered. "So could you see something like that happening? That would make a lot of sense." Well, it looks like he was half right. During a media event with reporters on Tuesday, the same day that the Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros. Discovery merger deal was finalized, Skydance Chairman and Co-CEO David Ellison made it clear that while bundling is the short-term plan, the "long term" plan is to "bring [HBO Max] and [Paramount+] together" as one streaming service.

"It'll take a period of time to do that. So I think in the immediate, you will see them operated separately," he added. While details on bundle options weren't available, Ellison did drop the two letters that are sure to get some attention: AI. "Given the way AI technology and other things have progressed, we think we can actually accelerate how quickly we accomplish that goal," Ellison noted, reaffirming that "bundling" of the two streaming services will be made available "in the relatively short term." Interestingly enough, Ellison's plan to eventually combine HBO Max and Paramount+ was one he shared with investors back in March 2026. "We do plan to put the two services together, which today gives us a little over 200 million direct-to-consumer subscribers," he shared during an investors call, addressing how streaming would be addressed moving forward. "We think that really positions us to compete with the leaders in the space."

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