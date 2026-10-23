Posted in: HBO, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: HBO, paramount

HBO Max Execs Join Casey Bloys' Skydance DTC Leadership Team

Casey Bloys' Skydance DTC leadership team includes Francesca Orsi, Amy Gravitt, Sarah Aubrey, Nina Rosenstein, Glenn Whitehead, and others.

Article Summary Casey Bloys unveiled the Skydance DTC leadership team, bringing over key HBO and HBO Max executives.

Francesca Orsi, Amy Gravitt, Sarah Aubrey, Nina Rosenstein, Glenn Whitehead and others land top Skydance DTC roles.

Sarah Aubrey now oversees Paramount+, Max Originals and international programming after Jane Wiseman’s exit.

Bloys says Skydance will keep HBO strong while aligning HBO Max and Paramount+ ahead of a future merger.

Titles may change, but that doesn't mean that winning teams have to. On Friday, Casey Bloys, Skydance DTC's Co-Chair and Chief Content Officer, officially rolled out his leadership team – and let's just say that it's a whole lot of familiar names from his run as Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content: Francesca Orsi, Amy Gravitt, Sarah Aubrey, Nina Rosenstein, Glenn Whitehead, Nancy Abraham, and Lisa Heller – as well as Jeff Cusson. With the departure of Jane Wiseman, EVP and Head of Originals for Paramount+, the team will report to Aubrey, now the Head of Paramount+, Max Originals and International Programming.

In addition, Orsi has been promoted to the key role of President, HBO Drama Series and Films, and will work with Bloys to determine which shows will work for HBO or HBO Max. Gravitt, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Series, and Abraham and Heller, Co-EVPs, HBO Documentary Programming, will maintain their positions. Whitehead will serve as President & COO, HBO and Paramount+, while Cusson is now EVP and Head of Communications, Skydance DTC. Here's a look at the opening to Bloys' memo to the staff, laying out the mindset behind the moves as Skydance begins the process of merging HBO Max and Paramount+:

"Over the last few weeks, I have been diving into the future structure for the content side of Skydance DTC, wanting to best position us to meet our short- and long-term objectives. When you think of the range of shows from Harry Potter and The White Lotus to Landman and Dutton Ranch — just a tiny sample from HBO Max and Paramount+ — you appreciate what we will deliver to our consumers…and that is just the beginning. Running two streaming platforms with original programming will require great collaboration and a team mentality. The opportunity that lies in front of us is huge and with your skills and commitment we will no doubt excel.

It will come as no surprise that when David and I began discussing the streaming future, he acknowledged HBO as a prized asset in the acquisition and that it would play a big role in the company's evolution. He knew HBO to be a collective — not a single person — that has kept the brand thriving.

So, when we started to officially map out a structure, this was front and center in our thinking but, it was not alone. Yes, HBO must continue its tradition of television excellence but we also need 1) HBO Max and Paramount+ to carry their respective momentum forward until we are ready to bring them together, 2) the responsibilities of the teams must be clearly defined so the creative community would also have clarity on where different programming resides in our operation."

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