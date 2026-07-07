Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: Heartstopper, heartstopper forever

Heartstopper: Alice Oseman Discusses Finale Feelings, "Forever"/Sex

Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman on how they're feeling about the finale, and why including sex in "Forever" was "a really natural thing."

Article Summary Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman says sex in Heartstopper Forever felt natural as Nick and Charlie near adulthood.

Oseman addresses Heartstopper fan debate over sex, saying the story had to follow the characters, not please everyone.

With the Heartstopper finale days away, Oseman feels bittersweet, proud, and not quite ready for the emotional crash.

Heartstopper Forever aims to explore whether Nick and Charlie are a forever love as teen romance shifts into adulthood.

With only ten days to go until the final chapter of Netflix's Joe Locke and Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper hits screens, showrunner/graphic novel series creator Alice Oseman is offering some insights into the series and its finale. Speaking with Teen Vogue, Oseman discussed the debate among fans about whether the characters have sex. "There is a lot of discourse about there being sex or there not being sex in 'Heartstopper,' people can't seem to make up their minds – which one is it? – but something that I've definitely learned while writing is that you have to tell the story you want to tell, and particularly when something gets as big as 'Heartstopper,' you can't please everyone," Oseman explained. "There's always going to be people who are not content with the direction you've taken a story."

Oseman continued, "Every time we've come back to the 'Heartstopper' show and film, we've tried to age it up a little bit because we wanted to feel like the show is growing up alongside these characters and the audience. Nick and Charlie are almost adults; they're pretty much on the cusp of adulthood, and we know that sex is a part of their relationship, and so it felt like a really natural thing to put in the film, and it's the same in the books as well."

As for how the showrunner and graphic novel series creator is feeling now that the finale is nearing, Oseman will have to get back to you about that. "I don't know, I really don't know. Right now it's very bittersweet, like I'm really sad to be saying goodbye to these characters and I'm going to miss them so much. It's really emotional to be ending these stories, but also that's all wrapped up in the feeling of pride and happiness that I got to finish this story in the way that I wanted to … I think that crash will come, but it's not quite yet," they shared.

Here's a look at the previous image galleries that were released, along with an official overview, insights from Oseman, and more for Netflix's Heartstopper Forever:

After Season 3, the couple is inseparable. But, with Nick (Connor) preparing to leave for university and Charlie (Locke) finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, Nick and Charlie's friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on.

"On a basic level, of course, I want the movie to be a beautiful and emotional send-off for the Heartstopper story – celebrating what Heartstopper means to people, while offering a chance to say goodbye to our beloved characters, and many hints of what's to come in the characters' future lives," Oseman previously shared about their goal with the finale. "On a slightly deeper level, I think this movie will explore what makes love survive, or what elevates it, or deepens it."

Oseman continued, "At 18 and 17, Nick and Charlie are hurtling towards their adult lives. Many teenage relationships don't survive that pivotal moment of change. Are Nick and Charlie a forever love? If they are, why? I want the movie to capture this transitional moment for them as a couple – from teens to adults, from teen romance to forever love, from past to future. And in doing so, get to the heart of what teenage love can become as adolescence becomes a memory, and what teenage love can mean for people in the overall picture of their lives. An exploration of time, memory, love, pain, the changing of the seasons, endings and beginnings, and the core element of Heartstopper: the ordinary magic of our everyday lives."

Along with Connor, Locke, Martin, and Jacobi, Netflix's Heartstopper Forever stars Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Will Gao as Tao Xu, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson, Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney, Jenny Walser as Tori Spring, Fisayo Akinade as Mr. Ajayi, Nima Taleghani as Mr. Farouk, Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid, Bradley Riches as James McEwan, Darragh Hand as Michael Holden, and Eddie Marsan as Geoff Young. Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland, Ludwig) and Derek Jacobi (Last Tango in Halifax; I, Claudius) are part of the final send-off, with Jacobi in a guest-starring role and Martin taking over the role of Sarah Nelson, Nick's mother, originally played by Olivia Colman (The Crown) during the first two seasons.

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