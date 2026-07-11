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Heartstopper, Ariana Grande/AHS 13 & Boston Blue: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Vampire Lestat, Boston Blue, TWD: Dead City, Heartstopper Forever, Ariana Grande/AHS 13, MOTU, and more!

Article Summary Heartstopper Forever headlines the BCTV Daily Dispatch with a behind-the-scenes set tour teasing the finale.

Ariana Grande exits American Horror Story: 13, while Boston Blue sparks buzz with a possible Season 2 return date.

The Vampire Lestat, TWD: Dead City, Doctor Who, and Star Trek all score fresh updates in today’s TV roundup.

Also on deck: Masters of the Universe, The Secret of Secrets, Marshals, WWE SmackDown, AEW, and MLW’s Shotzi.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Vampire Lestat, The Secret of Secrets, Boston Blue, TWD: Dead City, Heartstopper Forever, Ariana Grande/AHS 13, MOTU, Star Trek/SDCC, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Marshals, MLW/Shotzi, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, July 11th, 2026:

The Vampire Lestat S03E06: "Montreal" Trailer, Sneak Peek Released

The Secret of Secrets: Morgan Spector In Talks for Robert Langdon

WWE SmackDown Preview: CM Punk's Title Reign Begins Tonight

Boston Blue: "Blue Bloods" Spinoff's Season 2 Return Date Revealed?

The Walking Dead: Dead City S03: Something Worse Than Being a Walker?

AEW Expands MyAEW With MLP, Elevating Wrestling Through Collaboration

Heartstopper Forever Set Tour Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at Finale

Ariana Grande Out of American Horror Story: 13 Due to Tour Conflicts

Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia E04: Hello, Battle Cat!

Star Trek 60, "Strange New Worlds" Season 4 Screening Set for SDCC

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Series Adapt Not Happening: Cuse

Marshals Season 2 Teaser: Kayce Still Has Some "Yellowstone" In Him

MLW Women's Champ Shotzi Talks Wrestling, Love of Horror & More

Doctor Who: The Fugitive Doctor Latest "Circuit Breaker" Transmission

American Horror Story, Alien: Earth & Boston Blue: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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