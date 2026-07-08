Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: Heartstopper, heartstopper forever

Heartstopper Forever: Netflix Announces BTS Doc & Finale Podcast

Showrunner/graphic novel creator Alice Oseman's Joe Locke and Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper Forever is getting a podcast and a special.

Article Summary Netflix expands Heartstopper Forever with a new behind-the-scenes special and an official finale podcast for fans.

Heartstopper: Ending on a Hi premieres July 24, offering cast interviews, unseen footage, fan voices, and series insight.

The Heartstopper Forever podcast launches July 17, with host Tia Kofi guiding five episodes of cast and creator chats.

Alice Oseman says Heartstopper Forever will explore whether Nick and Charlie’s teenage romance can become forever love.

With the final chapter of showrunner/graphic novel series creator Alice Oseman and Netflix's Joe Locke and Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper set to hit screens in a little more than a week, Netflix announced two new ways for fans to celebrate the series and see how Heartstopper Forever became a reality. Here's a look:

"Heartstopper: Ending on a Hi": Debuting on July 24th, the 35-minute special serves as a companion piece to the finale film. "Ending on a Hi" reunites the people who made the peerless series and the fans who fell in love with it. The behind-the-scenes special combines never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage, cast and crew interviews, larger cultural commentary, and fan input.

"Heartstopper Forever" Podcast: The stars and creators of Heartstopper Forever discuss the film, look back on the series, and answer questions from fans in this official podcast. RuPaul's Drag Race UK favorite Tia Kofi hosts the farewell celebration. Set to debut on July 17th, here's a look at who's on tap for the five episodes:

Episode 1: Kit Connor and Joe Locke

and Episode 2: Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell

and Episode 3: Yasmin Finney and William Gao

and Episode 4: Writer and creator Alice Oseman and executive producer Patrick Walters

and executive producer Episode 5: Jenny Walser and Tobie Donovan

Here's a look at the previous image galleries that were released, along with an official overview, insights from Oseman, and more for Netflix's Heartstopper Forever:

After Season 3, the couple is inseparable. But, with Nick (Connor) preparing to leave for university and Charlie (Locke) finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, Nick and Charlie's friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on.

"On a basic level, of course, I want the movie to be a beautiful and emotional send-off for the Heartstopper story – celebrating what Heartstopper means to people, while offering a chance to say goodbye to our beloved characters, and many hints of what's to come in the characters' future lives," Oseman previously shared about their goal with the finale. "On a slightly deeper level, I think this movie will explore what makes love survive, or what elevates it, or deepens it."

Oseman continued, "At 18 and 17, Nick and Charlie are hurtling towards their adult lives. Many teenage relationships don't survive that pivotal moment of change. Are Nick and Charlie a forever love? If they are, why? I want the movie to capture this transitional moment for them as a couple – from teens to adults, from teen romance to forever love, from past to future. And in doing so, get to the heart of what teenage love can become as adolescence becomes a memory, and what teenage love can mean for people in the overall picture of their lives. An exploration of time, memory, love, pain, the changing of the seasons, endings and beginnings, and the core element of Heartstopper: the ordinary magic of our everyday lives."

Along with Connor, Locke, Martin, and Jacobi, Netflix's Heartstopper Forever stars Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Will Gao as Tao Xu, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson, Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney, Jenny Walser as Tori Spring, Fisayo Akinade as Mr. Ajayi, Nima Taleghani as Mr. Farouk, Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid, Bradley Riches as James McEwan, Darragh Hand as Michael Holden, and Eddie Marsan as Geoff Young. Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland, Ludwig) and Derek Jacobi (Last Tango in Halifax; I, Claudius) are part of the final send-off, with Jacobi in a guest-starring role and Martin taking over the role of Sarah Nelson, Nick's mother, originally played by Olivia Colman (The Crown) during the first two seasons.

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