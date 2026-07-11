Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: heartstopper forever

Heartstopper Forever Stars Believe Nick & Charlie Deserve a Sex Life

Heartstopper Forever stars Joe Locke and Kit Connor discuss why Nick and Charlie having an active sex life makes sense and much more.

Article Summary Heartstopper Forever stars Joe Locke and Kit Connor say Nick and Charlie having sex feels natural for their age.

Kit Connor says a messier, less rose-tinted Heartstopper Forever would better reflect how young love works.

Joe Locke argues leaving sex out of Heartstopper Forever would feel odd and queer romance should include intimacy.

Alice Oseman says Heartstopper Forever is growing up with Nick and Charlie, making sex a truthful next step.

With the final chapter of showrunner/graphic novel series creator Alice Oseman's Joe Locke and Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper quickly approaching, Oseman recently addressed the debate on social media regarding the show's main couple taking things to a sexual level (more on that below). Speaking with The Guardian, Connor and Locke also weighed in on the matter, explaining why Nick (Connor) and Charlie (Locke) having an active sex life at this point in their relationship makes sense for Heartstopper Forever. In fact, Connor would've gone for an even more realistic approach to their relationship.

"If I'd had my way, I would have had Nick and Charlie cheating on each other and doing all those stupid things," laughed Connor during the interview. "Because young people do that and don't necessarily need to be villainised for it. 'Heartstopper Forever' takes a step in that direction of not being so rose-tinted about being human." He added, "It's a line that you have to walk: 'How far are we going to take this?' But at the end of the day, it did feel like these two guys are really attracted to each other at the age where they probably would have been doing it."

Locke shared, "It would be weird if we hadn't shown it. Just because our show is a more earnest version of a queer representation doesn't mean that sex [shouldn't be shown]. It's still a big thing for anyone in the world." And even though Nick and Charlie are in a monogamous relationship, Locke made it clear that the show has never been about passing judgment or advocating for monogamy: "I don't think 'Heartstopper' is ever trying to say anything bad about casual sex. It's just nice to see two boys in love."

Speaking with Teen Vogue, Oseman discussed the debate among fans about whether the characters have sex. "There is a lot of discourse about there being sex or there not being sex in 'Heartstopper,' people can't seem to make up their minds – which one is it? – but something that I've definitely learned while writing is that you have to tell the story you want to tell, and particularly when something gets as big as 'Heartstopper,' you can't please everyone," Oseman explained. "There's always going to be people who are not content with the direction you've taken a story."

Oseman continued, "Every time we've come back to the 'Heartstopper' show and film, we've tried to age it up a little bit because we wanted to feel like the show is growing up alongside these characters and the audience. Nick and Charlie are almost adults; they're pretty much on the cusp of adulthood, and we know that sex is a part of their relationship, and so it felt like a really natural thing to put in the film, and it's the same in the books as well."

After Season 3, the couple is inseparable. But, with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, Nick and Charlie's friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on.

Along with Connor, Locke, Martin, and Jacobi, Netflix's Heartstopper Forever stars Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Will Gao as Tao Xu, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson, Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney, Jenny Walser as Tori Spring, Fisayo Akinade as Mr. Ajayi, Nima Taleghani as Mr. Farouk, Leila Khan as Sahar Zahid, Bradley Riches as James McEwan, Darragh Hand as Michael Holden, and Eddie Marsan as Geoff Young. Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland, Ludwig) and Derek Jacobi (Last Tango in Halifax; I, Claudius) are part of the final send-off, with Jacobi in a guest-starring role and Martin taking over the role of Sarah Nelson, Nick's mother, originally played by Olivia Colman (The Crown) during the first two seasons.

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