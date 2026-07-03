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Heartstopper Forever, The X-Files & Star Wars: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Wars: Visions, Batman: Caped Crusader, Rick and Morty, The X-Files, Heartstopper Forever, and more!

Article Summary Heartstopper Forever leads the BCTV Daily Dispatch with a fresh look at the Leavers' Ball and key Netflix updates.

The X-Files revival pilot from Ryan Coogler gets a major production update as the new chapter keeps building buzz.

Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi headlines a packed lineup with new trailer details and franchise news.

Batman: Caped Crusader, Rick and Morty, Lanterns, Doctor Who, and more round out today's TV and streaming picks.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi, The Hunting Party, Batman: Caped Crusader, Rick and Morty, Chicago P.D., Lanterns, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, The X-Files, Heartstopper Forever, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, July 3rd, 2026:

Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi Official Trailer Released

Family & Friends Create GoFundMe to Help Bring Luis De la Rosa Home

AEW Dynamite Review: Omega Risks It All for One Last Shot

The Americas: A Wild 250th Preview: Tom Hanks Narrates Birthday Event

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: Knockouts TV Tournament Begins!

AEW Collision Preview: Jay White Returns to Ring in Thursday Special

Surviving Earth Examines "When the Seas Died" Tonight: S01E04 Preview

The Hunting Party Is Over as Cast Options Officially Expire

Harry Potter Film Franchise to Air on Paramount's MTV, Nickelodeon

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 Spotlighted in New Prime Video Trailer

Rick and Morty Are Evolving (Just Not By Choice): S09E07 Early Preview

Chicago P.D. Star LaRoyce Hawkins Departing Series with Season 14

Lanterns Spotlights Chandler's Hal Jordan & Pierre's John Stewart

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: Bowie on Playing Alt-Reality Kripke

The X-Files: Patel Confirms Ryan Coogler's Revival Pilot Has Wrapped

Heartstopper Forever Image Gallery Spotlights the Leavers' Ball

Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker Updated Artwork, Overviews, Links & More

Big NCIS Return, Sex Criminals, X-Men '97 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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