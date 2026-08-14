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Heated Rivalry, AHS 13, Power Rangers & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Power Rangers, Ahsoka, Marvel Zombies, VisionQuest, AHS 13, Heated Rivalry, Crystal Lake, Lanterns, and more!

Article Summary Heated Rivalry leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with Dylan Walsh addressing the 12-episodes versus cameo debate.

Heated Rivalry Season 2 also scores a major cast update, with new names joining the buzzy adaptation’s next chapter.

American Horror Story 13, Ahsoka Season 2, VisionQuest, and Marvel Zombies drive a packed day of TV headlines.

Power Rangers, Crystal Lake, Lanterns, Tracker, and more round out a fast-moving mix of previews, news, and reviews.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Power Rangers, Ahsoka, Marvel Zombies, VisionQuest, AHS 13, New Warriors, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Tracker, The X-Files, Heated Rivalry, Coven Academy, Crystal Lake, Lanterns, President Curtis, MobLand, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, August 14th, 2026:

Power Rangers: Disney+, Percy Jackson Duo's Series Not Moving Forward

Disney's Ahsoka Season 2 D23 Display Has Fans Thinking "Clone Wars"

Marvel Zombies Taps Writer/Director Seth Kearsley for Season 2 Team

5 Reasons Bayley Must Not Betray WWE for AEW

VisionQuest Suit Previewed at Disney D23; OG Human Torch Easter Egg?

New American Horror Story: 13 Trailer on Display at Disney's D23

New Warriors Star Addresses Series Pilot's Fate, Shares BTS Looks

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E04 Preview: A Reality Check?

Tracker: Sarah Jane Morris Set to Guest Star During Season 4

The X-Files: Chris Carter on Dialing Back Mulder-Scully Relationship

AEW Dynamite Review: Omega Clears House in Las Vegas

The Terrors of Jordan Mendoza: Adult Swim Previews Live-Action Series

Exoplanet: Audible Announces New Andy Weir Audio Sci-Fi Thriller

Heated Rivalry: Dylan Walsh Addresses 12 Episodes/Cameo Controversy

Coven Academy Set for Freeform, Disney+ & Hulu in October: Teaser

Heated Rivalry S02: Hampshire, Ryding, Naylor, Jalees & Priyanka Cast

Crystal Lake Character Posters Spotlight Pam Voorhees, Young Jason

Lanterns Travels Back to 1996 in Series Premiere's Opening 5 Minutes

Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey Set for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

President Curtis S01E04 Early Preview: Louisiana "Purchase" Denied?

MobLand Season 2 Trailer: Can Harry Get The Harrigans Ready for War?

American Horror Story: 13 Teaser: Can The Ultimate Evil Be Stopped?

Lanterns Spotlight: Pierre's John Stewart Has His Eye on The Prize

DC Studios Ups & Downs: Lanterns, Waller & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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