Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry Creator Tierney Needs Big Season 2 Favor From Fans

With filming on Season 2 about to get underway, Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tierney is asking fans for a favor: give them some space.

Article Summary Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tierney asks fans to give Season 2 filming locations space as production nears.

Tierney says fan support means everything, but avoiding set disruptions will help Heated Rivalry stay spoiler-free.

Bell Media execs say Heated Rivalry Season 2 scripts are coming together well, with Tierney taking time to get it right.

Tierney teases Heated Rivalry Season 2 will keep Shane and Ilya’s romance central, with sex and intimacy evolving.

With filming on the second season of Crave, HBO Max, and series creator Jacob Tierney's Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams-starring Heated Rivalry expected to get underway sooner rather than later, Tierney is asking the show's massive fan base to do him – and the entire production team – a big favor. Give them some space to work. With the cameras set to roll on the global phenomenon, concerns about large numbers of fans showing up at filming locations and potentially interfering with production (for example, by sharing spoiler images and videos) are growing.

"To our incredible fans and everyone who's been sharing in the excitement for the show: Your support, enthusiasm, and kindness have meant the world to us. As we gear up for more 'Heated Rivalry,' please help us in making it the best it can be," Tierney wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "If you happen to come across one of our filming locations, please give our cast and crew the space they need to do what they do best. We promise it'll be worth the wait!" it continued, signed by "Your 'Heated Rivalry' Family."

In June, Bell Media VP of Global Content Justin Stockman and Bell Media General Manager of Original Programming Carlyn Klebuc offered an update on Season 2 during the company's Upfronts presentation. According to Stockman, "The scripts are coming together really well, and I don't think anyone will be disappointed." Klebuc added, "We would have liked it faster, but Jacob is writing and directing, and he needs the time to make another beautiful season, which we're confident he will do."

Heated Rivalry Creator on Love, Sex & Season 2

Previously, Tierney shared some insights about the second season of Heated Rivalry, which is drawing inspiration from author Rachel Reid's The Long Game. Released in 2022, the story spotlights Shane Hollander and Ilya Rosanov (played by Storrie and Hudson Williams in the series, respectively) ten years later, their relationship still a secret to the league and those close to them. Shane fears what going public would do to them personally and professionally, but (according to Reid's website), "Ilya is sick of secrets. Shane has gotten so good at hiding his feelings, sometimes Ilya questions if they even exist." Speaking with Variety, Tierney was asked how the series will handle the sex scenes between Shane and Ilya in the second season, given where the couple is by the end of the finale, and whether viewers can expect more nonsexual, intimate moments.

"You know, Rachel [Reid] talks a lot about the promise that I made to her to take her characters seriously. She takes them very seriously in 'The Long Game,' and that doesn't mean there's no sex. There's quite a bit of sex in 'The Long Game.' But I think it functions differently in the second book, and that's just what I want to do. The journey of this show, no matter how long it goes on for, will always be centered around the relationship between Shane and Ilya. Sex will always be a big part of it, like it is with any romantic relationship," Tierney explained. "But it's really about continuing that progress of what happens after that first blush of love, what happens after you decide you're in love, and how do you sustain it? That's a very adult question: 'We love each other, and now what? Does that mean everything's easy?' No, it does not. There's loads of challenges that get thrown Shane and Ilya's way. Beyond what's in the books, I really don't have an agenda besides that I love this couple, and I love these characters, and I want to just hang out with them more and watch them grow more and watch them become better for each other."

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