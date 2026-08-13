Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry: Dylan Walsh Addresses 12 Episodes/Cameo Controversy

Heated Rivalry star Dylan Walsh sought to clarify his comments and dispel the rumors that the series was set to film 12 episodes.

Article Summary Heated Rivalry star Dylan Walsh sparked fan speculation after saying in a Cameo video that 12 new episodes were planned.

The Heated Rivalry comment fueled rumors that Seasons 2 and 3 could be filming together after Season 1 ran six episodes.

Walsh later clarified he spoke off the cuff, had no official Heated Rivalry update to share, and apologized for the confusion.

After the viral Cameo clip disappeared, Walsh paused personalized videos, saying the Heated Rivalry leak got him in trouble.

Series star Dylan Walsh (David Hollander) is attempting to clarify and clean up some comments he made in a Cameo video regarding the second season of series creator Jacob Tierney's Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams-starring Heated Rivalry. Walsh appeared to have accidentally dropped some big intel that had a whole lot of fans speculating that maybe more than one season is being filmed. "Getting ready to go back up to Canada and shoot some more episodes…I think we're doing 12 this time," Walsh said in a video clip recorded for a fan (and reported by EW). With the first season consisting of six episodes, and Tierney making it clear that he prefers a "less is more" approach to a season's episode count, the buzz grew that Seasons 2 and 3 would be filmed at the same time.

Shortly after, the video went MIA, and Walsh shared that he was stepping away from personalized videos until August 2027 "because a video went viral that got me in trouble." On Thursday, Walsh issued a statement to Variety looking to clarify the matter. "I was speaking off the cuff in a Cameo and should not have speculated about the production schedule or episode count," he noted about the Cameo video. "I don't have any official information to announce, and I'm sorry for creating confusion for the production and the fans. My Cameo account is paused for now. I'm incredibly grateful for the enthusiasm surrounding 'Heated Rivalry' and proud to be part of the series."

Earlier today, we learned that Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek, VisionQuest), Edvin Ryding (The Young Royals, 28 Years Later), Robert Naylor (Mile End Kicks, Cardinal), Sabrina Jalees (I Used to Be Funny, Black Mirror), and Priyanka (Drag Brunch Saved My Life, Meet Me Next Christmas) have joined the Season 2 cast. Hampshire will play Vanessa, with Ryding tapped to play Luca Haas. Naylor is set as Wyatt Hayes, with Jalees as Farah Jalali and Priyanka as Tarek. The five join previously cast Justice Smith (I Saw the TV Glow) and Charlie Gillespie (One Night Only), who were tapped for the roles of Harris Drover and Troy Barrett, respectively,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!