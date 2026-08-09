Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry S02: Justice Smith Wants Fans to "Give Me The Chance"

Justice Smith is "beyond excited" to join Heated Rivalry Season 2, promising fans, "I will take good care of him if you give me the chance."

Article Summary Justice Smith says he’s “beyond excited” to join Heated Rivalry Season 2 and asks fans to “give me the chance.”

Rachel Reid defended the Heated Rivalry casting, noting early backlash also hit Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams.

Justice Smith and Charlie Gillespie will play Harris Drover and Troy Barrett in Heated Rivalry Season 2.

With production underway, Jacob Tierney says Heated Rivalry Season 2 is shaping up well as fans await more news.

Shortly after the news hit that Justice Smith (I Saw the TV Glow) and Charlie Gillespie (One Night Only) had been cast as Harris Drover and Troy Barrett, respectively, for the second season of series creator Jacob Tierney's Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams-starring Heated Rivalry, some folks started crying foul. Rachel Reid, author of the "Game Changers" book series, defended the casting in a post that also reminded folks that Storrie and Williams got some grief when their casting was first announced, too (and look how well that turned out). With production underway, Smith has checked in on social media to respond to joining the hit series. "I have to say I am moved by the support and love I'm getting from fans in my DMs, fans who have welcomed me with open arms and who already feel a responsibility to protect me," Smith shared on Instagram. "I am honored to play a character you all care about deeply, and I promise I will take good care of him if you give me the chance. I am beyond excited for this experience."

"Rachel Reid has given us two beautifully layered characters in Harris and Troy who you can't help but root for," Tierney and EP Brendan Brady shared in a statement when the casting news was released. From the start of the casting process, we knew we were looking for actors who could create something truly special together and bring that same depth and heart to the screen. Justice and Charlie do exactly that. They immediately connected with the vulnerability and resilience at the core of these characters, bringing an instinctive understanding of who Harris and Troy are." In the book series, Troy is a hockey player who gets traded to Ottawa after some major issues with the Toronto team, while Ottawa's social media manager, Harris, looks to help Troy start over. Here's a look at what Reid had to share shortly after the casting news hit, offering some fans out there a friendly reminder that the fans haven't always been right when it comes to casting decisions

On Thursday, Reid posted a major update on Instagram about Unrivaled, the seventh book in the series and the third to spotlight Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov. "I hope you guys like Ilya and Shane…," Reid wrote as the caption to a post that included an image of what we're safely assuming is the new novel finished – with a pen on top to drive the point home. Kicking off work on Unrivaled in 2025, the novel's original September 2026 release date was pushed to June 2027 after Reid was hit with health issues.

"To our incredible fans and everyone who's been sharing in the excitement for the show: Your support, enthusiasm, and kindness have meant the world to us. As we gear up for more 'Heated Rivalry,' please help us in making it the best it can be," Tierney wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "If you happen to come across one of our filming locations, please give our cast and crew the space they need to do what they do best. We promise it'll be worth the wait!" it continued, signed by "Your 'Heated Rivalry' Family."

In June, Bell Media VP of Global Content Justin Stockman and Bell Media General Manager of Original Programming Carlyn Klebuc offered an update on Season 2 during the company's Upfronts presentation. According to Stockman, "The scripts are coming together really well, and I don't think anyone will be disappointed." Klebuc added, "We would have liked it faster, but Jacob is writing and directing, and he needs the time to make another beautiful season, which we're confident he will do."

Heated Rivalry Creator on Love, Sex & Season 2

Previously, Tierney shared some insights about the second season of Heated Rivalry, which is drawing inspiration from author Rachel Reid's The Long Game. Released in 2022, the story spotlights Shane Hollander and Ilya Rosanov (played by Storrie and Hudson Williams in the series, respectively) ten years later, their relationship still a secret to the league and those close to them. Shane fears what going public would do to them personally and professionally, but (according to Reid's website), "Ilya is sick of secrets. Shane has gotten so good at hiding his feelings, sometimes Ilya questions if they even exist." Speaking with Variety, Tierney was asked how the series will handle the sex scenes between Shane and Ilya in the second season, given where the couple is by the end of the finale, and whether viewers can expect more nonsexual, intimate moments.

"You know, Rachel [Reid] talks a lot about the promise that I made to her to take her characters seriously. She takes them very seriously in 'The Long Game,' and that doesn't mean there's no sex. There's quite a bit of sex in 'The Long Game.' But I think it functions differently in the second book, and that's just what I want to do. The journey of this show, no matter how long it goes on for, will always be centered around the relationship between Shane and Ilya. Sex will always be a big part of it, like it is with any romantic relationship," Tierney explained. "But it's really about continuing that progress of what happens after that first blush of love, what happens after you decide you're in love, and how do you sustain it? That's a very adult question: 'We love each other, and now what? Does that mean everything's easy?' No, it does not. There's loads of challenges that get thrown Shane and Ilya's way. Beyond what's in the books, I really don't have an agenda besides that I love this couple, and I love these characters, and I want to just hang out with them more and watch them grow more and watch them become better for each other."

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