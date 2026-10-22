Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry Season 1 Set to Hit Regal Theaters This November

The first season of Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams-starring Heated Rivalry will get a limited run this November in select Regal cinemas.

Article Summary Heated Rivalry Season 1 heads to 650+ Regal theaters from November 6-30, with all six episodes split into three screenings.

Regal’s limited Heated Rivalry event lets fans relive key moments on the big screen for $9.99 per episode pairing.

Jacob Tierney says Heated Rivalry Season 2 leans on feelings and execution, not spoilers, as adaptation details emerge.

Tierney confirms Heated Rivalry Season 2 will draw mainly from The Long Game, with elements from Role Model folded in.

As fans count down until the second season of HBO Max, Crave, and series creator Jacob Tierney's Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams-starring Heated Rivalry starts hitting their screens, the first season of the hit adaptation of bestselling author Rachel Reid's book series is being given the cinematic treatment. On Thursday, the news dropped that Regal will release all six episodes in more than 650 theaters nationwide for a limited run, from November 6th through the 30th. Fans will have a chance to revisit the special moments in order, through three paired screenings: Episodes 1 and 2 ("Rookies" and "Olympians"), Episodes 3 and 4 ("Hunter" and "Rose"), and Episodes 5 and 6 ("I'll Believe in Anything" and "The Cottage") – with tickets costing $9.99 per pairing.

"When a series connects with audiences the way 'Heated Rivalry' has, we look for ways to bring it to the big screen and give fans a reason to experience it together," shared Brooks LeBoeuf, senior vice president of U.S. content at Regal. "Nearly a year after its premiere, we're proud to work with our partners to turn a season fans have watched again and again into a true theatrical event. It's a chance to celebrate the story, its creators and its performances before Season 2 arrives in 2027." Hana Palmer, executive director, global distribution and partnerships at Sphere Abacus, added, "'Heated Rivalry'' is a global phenomenon creating a rush of social media and press activity wherever it lands. We're very excited to give audiences the opportunity to watch the drama unfold on big screens in North America, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand."

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tierney offered additional insights into the second season, including what it's been like working with co-writer Mike Goldbach and his goal for the season. Here are some of the highlights:

Tierney on Why Series Doesn't Really Have Spoilers: "What's so funny about the level of secrecy is like there's a book – you can just look at it. It'll tell you honestly, 90 percent of what you'd like to know is in that book." Just as the first season focused on Reid's second novel, along with elements from the first book, the second season will focus on one book (the sixth, The Long Game) while also including storylines from another (the fifth, Role Model).

"Heated Rivalry" Is About "Feelings and Sensations," Not "Secrets": Tierney: "This is not the usual suspects. Like, we're not trying to hide a villain from you… there are books, read them, and then make two guesses, three guesses, and I bet two of them will be right. This show is not built on secrets. It's built on feelings and sensation. It's a very visceral show. It's very sensual in that way, and it's all in the execution of it."

Tierney on Co-Writer Mike Goldbach: "Mike is such a good writer, and he's been so amazingly helpful to me," Tierney said, "We're very happy with where we're at with the scripts. We're really happy with this cast."

Tierney on His Goal for "Heated Rivalry" Season 2: "I've never experienced fandom like this before, and I have to just trust myself the way I trusted myself last time. I'm gonna try to make the best show I can make — that's really all I can do. I can never make everybody happy at the same time. I hope I can make a majority of you happy, and I hope you also just cut me the slack to wait and see."

As for who else is returning for the second season of Heated Rivalry, we're looking at François Arnaud and Robbie G.K. as Scott and Kip; Sophie Nélisse as Rose, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova as Svetlana; Christina Chang and Dylan Walsh as Shane's parents, Yuna and David, respectively. In addition, Callan Potter and Benjamin Roy return as Hayden and JJ, respectively, and Kamilla Kowal is back as Jackie.

Previously, we learned that Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek, VisionQuest), Edvin Ryding (The Young Royals, 28 Years Later), Robert Naylor (Mile End Kicks, Cardinal), Sabrina Jalees (I Used to Be Funny, Black Mirror), and Priyanka (Drag Brunch Saved My Life, Meet Me Next Christmas) had joined the Season 2 cast. Hampshire will play Vanessa, with Ryding tapped to play Luca Haas. Naylor is set as Wyatt Hayes, with Jalees as Farah Jalali and Priyanka as Tarek.

The seven join previously cast Justice Smith (I Saw the TV Glow) and Charlie Gillespie (One Night Only), who were tapped for the roles of Harris Drover and Troy Barrett, respectively. In the book series, Troy is a hockey player who gets traded to Ottawa after some big issues with the Toronto team (no spoilers), while Ottawa social media manager Harris looks to help Troy start over.

In addition, Daniel Diemer (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) and Shaheen Jafargholi (The Agency) have been tapped for the roles of Ryan Price and Fabian Salah, respectively. In the literary universe, Ryan is a Canadian player in the National Hockey League who struggles with anxiety and body image issues as he moves from team to team, while Fabian is a Lebanese Canadian indie musician who is openly gay. Kevin Zegers (The Madison) had been tapped to play Coach Wiebe. In addition, Paul Gross (Good Night, and Good Luck) is on board as Commissioner Roger Crowell, with Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil, The Fifth Element) tapped for the role of Dr. Galina Molchalina.

And let's not forget Brendan Morgan (The Handmaid's Tale) as Zane Boodram, David Tomlinson (Fellow Travelers) as Cody Kent (Dallas Kent in the books), Gerry Dee (Animal Control) as Coach Cooper, Michelle Mylett (Letterkenny) as Lisa, Lauren Chan (The Devil Wears Prada 2) as Gen, and Nick Stahl (Let the Right One In) as Curtis Barrett.

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