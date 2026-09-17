Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry Star Hudson Williams Discusses "Sad Book" Season 2

At TIFF, Crave and HBO Max's Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams touched on Season 2 and the key difference between it and the first season.

Article Summary Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams says Season 2 is the “sad book,” shifting from yearning to real-world adversity.

At TIFF, Williams teased Shane and Ilya’s next chapter, with painful miscommunication and emotions left unsaid.

HBO’s Casey Bloys says Heated Rivalry Season 2 is still filming and is eyeing a New York premiere in the spring.

Jacob Tierney says Heated Rivalry Season 2 isn’t about spoilers or secrets — it’s about feelings, tension, and execution.

To say that there are a whole lot of folks eagerly awaiting the second season of HBO Max, Crave, and series creator Jacob Tierney's Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams-starring Heated Rivalry would be an understatement. Earlier today, Williams shared the distinct difference between the two seasons during a conversation about his life and career at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Wednesday. Noting that it felt "surreal' to be back in the show's universe, Williams explained that Season 2 will show how Shane's (Williams) and Ilya's (Storrie) relationship evolves. "It's a sad book. If Season 1/Book 1 is the yearning season, Book 2 is external adversity and interrelational communication problems that feel very real and human," teased Williams. "Just to be able to play those as Shane is going to be frustrating and annoying to leave set with things that are left unsaid, but hopefully it will make for good TV."

Earlier this week, HBO/HBO Max Content Head Casey Bloys offered a quick update on how things are looking with the second season. Checking in with Deadline Hollywood after Monday night's 2026 Emmy Awards, Bloys noted that filming was ongoing, adding, "We're gonna have a great premiere in New York in the spring, and can't wait to celebrate it." Bloys has seen some of the second season's scripts, adding, "Oh, I'm thrilled. It's the greatest acquisition in the history of television." As for any concerns about Season 2 matching the impact of the first season, Bloys is confident in what Tierney and the team are bringing for this go-around. "I have no doubt in Jacob's abilities, so I'm eagerly awaiting the episodes," he added.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tierney offered additional insights into the second season, including what it's been like working with co-writer Mike Goldbach and his goal for it. Here are some of the highlights:

Tierney on Why Series Doesn't Really Have Spoilers: "What's so funny about the level of secrecy is like there's a book – you can just look at it. It'll tell you honestly, 90 percent of what you'd like to know is in that book." Just as the first season focused on Reid's second novel, along with elements from the first book, the second season will focus on one book (the sixth, The Long Game) while also including storylines from another (the fifth, Role Model).

"Heated Rivalry" Is About "Feelings and Sensations," Not "Secrets": Tierney: "This is not the usual suspects. Like, we're not trying to hide a villain from you… there are books, read them, and then make two guesses, three guesses, and I bet two of them will be right. This show is not built on secrets. It's built on feelings and sensation. It's a very visceral show. It's very sensual in that way, and it's all in the execution of it."

Tierney on Co-Writer Mike Goldbach: "Mike is such a good writer, and he's been so amazingly helpful to me," Tierney said, "We're very happy with where we're at with the scripts. We're really happy with this cast."

Tierney on His Goal for "Heated Rivalry" Season 2: "I've never experienced fandom like this before, and I have to just trust myself the way I trusted myself last time. I'm gonna try to make the best show I can make — that's really all I can do. I can never make everybody happy at the same time. I hope I can make a majority of you happy, and I hope you also just cut me the slack to wait and see."

As for who else is returning for the second season of Heated Rivalry, we're looking at François Arnaud and Robbie G.K. as Scott and Kip; Sophie Nélisse as Rose, Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova as Svetlana; Christina Chang and Dylan Walsh as Shane's parents, Yuna and David, respectively. In addition, Callan Potter and Benjamin Roy return as Hayden and JJ, respectively, and Kamilla Kowal is back as Jackie.

Previously, we learned that Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek, VisionQuest), Edvin Ryding (The Young Royals, 28 Years Later), Robert Naylor (Mile End Kicks, Cardinal), Sabrina Jalees (I Used to Be Funny, Black Mirror), and Priyanka (Drag Brunch Saved My Life, Meet Me Next Christmas) had joined the Season 2 cast. Hampshire will play Vanessa, with Ryding tapped to play Luca Haas. Naylor is set as Wyatt Hayes, with Jalees as Farah Jalali and Priyanka as Tarek.

The seven join previously cast Justice Smith (I Saw the TV Glow) and Charlie Gillespie (One Night Only), who were tapped for the roles of Harris Drover and Troy Barrett, respectively. In the book series, Troy is a hockey player who gets traded to Ottawa after some big issues with the Toronto team (no spoilers), while Ottawa social media manager Harris looks to help Troy start over.

In addition, Daniel Diemer (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) and Shaheen Jafargholi (The Agency) have been tapped for the roles of Ryan Price and Fabian Salah, respectively. In the literary universe, Ryan is a Canadian player in the National Hockey League who struggles with anxiety and body image issues as he moves from team to team, while Fabian is a Lebanese Canadian indie musician who is openly gay. Kevin Zegers (The Madison) had been tapped to play Coach Wiebe. In addition, Paul Gross (Good Night, and Good Luck) is on board as Commissioner Roger Crowell, with Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil, The Fifth Element) tapped for the role of Dr. Galina Molchalina.

And let's not forget Brendan Morgan (The Handmaid's Tale) as Zane Boodram, David Tomlinson (Fellow Travelers) as Cody Kent (Dallas Kent in the books), Gerry Dee (Animal Control) as Coach Cooper, Michelle Mylett (Letterkenny) as Lisa, Lauren Chan (The Devil Wears Prada 2) as Gen, and Nick Stahl (Let the Right One In) as Curtis Barrett.

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