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Heated Rivalry, WWE Crown Jewel, Manifest & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Manifest Spinoff, Stargate, WWE Crown Jewel, Heated Rivalry, X-Men, SpongeBob SquarePants, and more!

Article Summary WWE Crown Jewel leads today's BCTV Daily Dispatch with a review of Roman Reigns' Riyadh win and a preview of key matches.

WWE SmackDown fallout stays hot as Owens and Punk tear Brooklyn apart, adding more fuel to Crown Jewel buzz.

Beyond WWE Crown Jewel, TV highlights include SNL, Manifest: Arrivals, Stargate, Svengoolie, and Heated Rivalry.

More streaming and TV picks round out the lineup, from Get Jiro and All American to X-Men and SpongeBob SquarePants.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Get Jiro, SNL, Manifest Spinoff, Stargate, WWE SmackDown, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, Svengoolie, WWE Crown Jewel, All American, Heated Rivalry, X-Men, SpongeBob SquarePants, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, November 8th, 2026:

Get Jiro S01E07: "Cage Free" Preview: Jiro Gets a Surprise Assist

SNL Pregame Preview: 5 Thoughts Before Tonight's Druski-Hosted Show

Manifest Spinoff "Arrivals" Has Pilot Director & More: Jeff Rake

Stargate Podcast Hosts on Sci-Fi's Future, Fans, Inspiration & More

WWE SmackDown Review: Owens and Punk Tear Brooklyn Apart

Reggie Dinkins Star Jalyn Hall on Carmelo-Delilah, Kodjoe & More

Svengoolie Puts on the Ritz with "Young Frankenstein" TONIGHT on MeTV

WWE Crown Jewel Review: Roman Reigns Rules Riyadh

All American Star Jalyn Hall Reflects on Legacy & Series "Family"

Heated Rivalry Seasons 2 & 3, Movie Reportedly Filming in 2026

X-Men: Why Adam Driver Accepted This Role After Turning Down Others

Merry Christmas, Mr. Plankton: SpongeBob SquarePants Special Sets Date

Blu-rays on My Mind (TV Edition): Spaced Thoughts, Hazbin Hotel & More

WWE Crown Jewel Preview: Four Matches Under a Cloud of Questions

Sheriff Country, Stranger Things & High Potential: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you. We're still trying to figure out what to do with this end space – let us know…

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