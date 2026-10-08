Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: helluva boss

Helluva Boss: Harvey Guillén Discusses Voicing Vassago for Season 3

With Helluva Boss Season 3 kicking off on October 14th, fans are getting a chance to check out Harvey Guillén recording lines as Vassago.

Article Summary Prime Video shared a Helluva Boss Season 3 behind-the-scenes clip of Harvey Guillén recording Vassago at NYCC.

Harvey Guillén discusses joining the Hellaverse and what he hopes to bring to Vassago in Helluva Boss Season 3.

Helluva Boss Season 3 Part 1 premieres October 14, with the first three episodes launching and two more weekly.

The article also rounds up previously released Helluva Boss Season 3 previews ahead of Part 2 arriving in 2027.

With Vivienne Medrano's Helluva Boss returning for its third season in less than a week, Prime Video released a behind-the-scenes visit with Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as he recorded his lines as Vassago. The clip was released as part of the animated series' presentation during New York Comic Con (NYCC) earlier today, with Helluva Boss ready to unleash the first three chapters of Season 3 Part 1 on October 14th, followed by two episodes weekly through October 28th (with Season 3 Part 2 dropping in 2027).

Here's a look at what Guillén had to share about joining the "Hellaverse" and what they hope to bring to the role, followed by a look back at some previously released previews:

Set in Hell, Helluva Boss follows the I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals), a small and chaotic assassination business. At the center of the chaos is the eccentric Hell-born imp Blitzo (the "o" is silent) and his complicated situationship with demon prince Stolas. The I.M.P. employs Moxxie (a by-the-books marksman), Millie (a fiery and skilled assassin), and Loona (their snarky, hellhound receptionist). Alongside his ragtag crew, Blitzo takes on contracts to kill targets in the human world. Balancing work with their personal lives, the team constantly finds themselves in absurd, violent, and darkly comedic situations.

The third season follows Blitzo and the I.M.P. crew as they continue taking jobs across Earth and Hell, while navigating their increasingly complex personal lives. While Blitzo and Stolas struggle to find out where they stand, Millie and Moxxie prepare for a life-changing surprise, and Loona takes on a larger role at I.M.P. Along the way, the team is thrown into a string of increasingly chaotic adventures that test both their skills as assassins and their relationships with one another. As old enemies resurface and new opportunities arise, Season Three delivers Helluva Boss's signature blend of explosive comedy, over-the-top violence, and heartfelt character drama, as the team discovers that some of their biggest challenges can't be solved with a weapon (unfortunately).

Created by Vivienne Medrano, who executive-produces alongside Tom Murray, the animated series stars Brandon Rogers (Class Acts), Richard Horvitz (Invader Zim), Vivian Williams (Grey's Anatomy), Erica Lindbeck (ThunderCats Roar), and Bryce Pinkham (Mercy Street). The series also features Alex Brightman (Hazbin Hotel), James Monroe Iglehart (Superkitties), Cristina Vee (Sailor Moon), Georgie Leahy (Normal British Series), Rochelle Diamante, and Morgana Ignis (Class Acts).

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