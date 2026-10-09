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Helluva Boss: ReedPOP Apologizes For NYCC Panel Incident Response

NYCC producer/organizer ReedPOP issued an apology over its reaction to a fan who disrupted the panel for Vivienne Medrano's Helluva Boss.

Article Summary ReedPOP apologized after a fan disrupted the Helluva Boss NYCC 2026 panel featuring Vivienne Medrano and cast.

The repeated shouting interrupted Medrano, Brandon Rogers, Vivian Nixon, and Harvey Guillén during the panel.

Brandon Rogers forcefully confronted the disruptive attendee and demanded NYCC staff remove them from the room.

Rogers defended protecting the cast and fans, while ReedPOP admitted its response was too slow and promised faster action.

There was a whole lot to love about the New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2026 panel spotlighting Vivienne Medrano's Helluva Boss on Thursday. Unfortunately, the moment everyone on social media is talking about was a fan who continued to disrupt panelists Medrano, Brandon Rogers, Vivian Nixon, and Harvey Guillén by shouting throughout the session. Based on the video rolling around social media (we have screen caps below), Rogers wasn't having any of it, making repeated efforts to shut down the audience member. "You need to shut the f*** up right now. I'm going to jump over this fence and end you. It's not cute," Rogers said at one point. After other incidents, Rogers called out for the NYCC staff to handle the matter. "Isn't there someone in a vest? Bulletproof one, maybe?" Rogers asked, adding, "Is anyone working at this f***ing event? Can someone please get this motherf****r the hell out of here? I swear to God." Now, both Rogers and event producer and organizer ReedPOP have responded to what went down.

"Last night's panel was a celebration of 'Helluva Boss' and the incredible community that supports it," Rogers shared in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. "When a disruption crosses the line from enthusiastic fandom into disrespecting my cast mates [sic] and ruining the experience for thousands of fans who waited hours to be there, I will always step in to protect that space. My focus remains entirely on our amazing fans and the brilliant team behind this show." ReedPOP had this to say to EW in a separate statement: "While the situation was addressed after the panel, action was not taken swiftly enough, and we apologize to the panelists, moderator, and fans in attendance for the disruption. We are taking steps to ensure any future incidents are addressed in a swifter manner."

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