Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: helluva boss

Helluva Boss Season 3: Check Out the Latest Part 1 Image Gallery

Set for Prime Video on October 14th, Vivienne Medrano's Helluva Boss released new Season 3 images for the first three episodes of Part 1.

Article Summary Helluva Boss Season 3 Part 1 hits Prime Video on October 14, with the first three episodes launching together.

After the premiere drop, Helluva Boss Season 3 continues with two new episodes weekly through October 28.

Harvey Guillén shares what joining the Hellaverse as Vassago means and what he hopes to bring to the role.

Previously released Helluva Boss previews help set the stage ahead of Season 3 Part 2 arriving in 2027.

With only a pair of days standing between you and the first three chapters of Vivienne Medrano's Helluva Boss Season 3 Part 1, the fine folks running "The Hellaverse" are doing their part to make sure you have everything you need. For example, let's say you're feeling like you don't have enough preview images for episodes S03E01-S03E03. Your problem's solved because that's exactly what we have waiting for you below. See how that works? And don't forget that after the first three chapters drop on October 14th, we've got two episodes dropping weekly through October 28th (with Season 3 Part 2 set for 2027).

Here's a look at what Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) had to share about joining the "Hellaverse" as Vassago and what they hope to bring to the role, followed by a look back at some previously released previews:

Set in Hell, Helluva Boss follows the I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals), a small and chaotic assassination business. At the center of the chaos is the eccentric Hell-born imp Blitzo (the "o" is silent) and his complicated situationship with demon prince Stolas. The I.M.P. employs Moxxie (a by-the-books marksman), Millie (a fiery and skilled assassin), and Loona (their snarky, hellhound receptionist). Alongside his ragtag crew, Blitzo takes on contracts to kill targets in the human world. Balancing work with their personal lives, the team constantly finds themselves in absurd, violent, and darkly comedic situations.

The third season follows Blitzo and the I.M.P. crew as they continue taking jobs across Earth and Hell, while navigating their increasingly complex personal lives. While Blitzo and Stolas struggle to find out where they stand, Millie and Moxxie prepare for a life-changing surprise, and Loona takes on a larger role at I.M.P. Along the way, the team is thrown into a string of increasingly chaotic adventures that test both their skills as assassins and their relationships with one another. As old enemies resurface and new opportunities arise, Season Three delivers Helluva Boss's signature blend of explosive comedy, over-the-top violence, and heartfelt character drama, as the team discovers that some of their biggest challenges can't be solved with a weapon (unfortunately).

Created by Vivienne Medrano, who executive-produces alongside Tom Murray, the animated series stars Brandon Rogers (Class Acts), Richard Horvitz (Invader Zim), Vivian Williams (Grey's Anatomy), Erica Lindbeck (ThunderCats Roar), and Bryce Pinkham (Mercy Street). The series also features Alex Brightman (Hazbin Hotel), James Monroe Iglehart (Superkitties), Cristina Vee (Sailor Moon), Georgie Leahy (Normal British Series), Rochelle Diamante, and Morgana Ignis (Class Acts).

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