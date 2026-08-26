Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: helluva boss

Helluva Boss Season 3 Gets a New Image Gallery: Here's a Look!

With Season 3 Part 1 set for October 14th, Prime Video released new preview images for Vivienne Medrano's hit animated series Helluva Boss.

Article Summary Helluva Boss Season 3 gets a fresh preview as Prime Video drops a new gallery ahead of the long-awaited return.

Season 3 Part 1 premieres October 14, with the 15-episode season split in two and Part 2 arriving in 2027.

A previously released Helluva Boss clip also resurfaces, giving fans another tease of the chaos to come this season.

Prime Video’s update also confirms big momentum for Helluva Boss, with Season 4 already in production.

With a little less than two months to go before fans get their hands on the third season of Vivienne Medrano's hit animated series Helluva Boss, they're getting a new image gallery to tide them over. Not that you need a reminder, but here's how the 15-episode season is rolling out. On October 14th, Season 3 Part 1 will be available to stream – with Season 3 Part 2 set for 2027 (and a fourth season already in production). Everybody got their scorecards updated? Great! Now, here's a look at those images, followed by a previously released clip from the upcoming season:

Set in Hell, Helluva Boss follows the I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals), a small and chaotic assassination business. At the center of the chaos is the eccentric Hell-born imp Blitzo (the "o" is silent) and his complicated situationship with demon prince Stolas. The I.M.P. employs Moxxie (a by-the-books marksman), Millie (a fiery and skilled assassin), and Loona (their snarky, hellhound receptionist). Alongside his ragtag crew, Blitzo takes on contracts to kill targets in the human world. Balancing work with their personal lives, the team constantly finds themselves in absurd, violent, and darkly comedic situations.

"The announcements we shared today reflect the scale of our ambition. Renewing 'Invincible' for a sixth season, bringing 'Batman: Caped Crusader' back this summer, and developing bold new titles like 'Wytches' and 'Lore Olympus' are the kinds of stories that prove animation isn't a genre, it's a canvas. We're building a home where the best creators in the world want to tell their biggest stories," shared Melissa Wolfe, Head of Animation, Amazon MGM Studios, about the streamer's animation slate at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival earlier this summer.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, who executive-produces alongside Tom Murray, the animated series stars Brandon Rogers (Class Acts), Richard Horvitz (Invader Zim), Vivian Williams (Grey's Anatomy), Erica Lindbeck (ThunderCats Roar), and Bryce Pinkham (Mercy Street). The series also features Alex Brightman (Hazbin Hotel), James Monroe Iglehart (Superkitties), Cristina Vee (Sailor Moon), Georgie Leahy (Normal British Series), Rochelle Diamante, and Morgana Ignis (Class Acts).

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