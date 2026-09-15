Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: hazbin hotel, helluva boss

Helluva Boss Season 3 Gets New Key Art Ahead of Show's October Return

Check out new key art for Prime Video and Vivienne Medrano's hit animated series Helluva Boss Season 3, with Part 1 arriving on October 14th.

Article Summary Helluva Boss Season 3 gets new key art as Prime Video builds hype for Vivienne Medrano's October return.

Helluva Boss Season 3 Part 1 premieres October 14, kicking off the first half of the animated hit's 15-episode run.

Prime Video also revisits Helluva Boss Season 3 with a first-look clip and previously released preview footage.

Season 3 Part 2 is set for 2027, with Helluva Boss already renewed in spirit as Season 4 remains in production.

As we hit the one-month mark before the return of Vivienne Medrano's hit animated series Helluva Boss for its third season, Prime Video is passing along new – and very telling – key art teasing what the third season has to offer. Not that you need a reminder, but here's how the 15-episode season is rolling out. On October 14th, Season 3 Part 1 will be available to stream – with Season 3 Part 2 set for 2027 (and a fourth season already in production).

And here's a look back at the previously released image gallery for the third season, followed by a first-look clip and more:

Set in Hell, Helluva Boss follows the I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals), a small and chaotic assassination business. At the center of the chaos is the eccentric Hell-born imp Blitzo (the "o" is silent) and his complicated situationship with demon prince Stolas. The I.M.P. employs Moxxie (a by-the-books marksman), Millie (a fiery and skilled assassin), and Loona (their snarky, hellhound receptionist). Alongside his ragtag crew, Blitzo takes on contracts to kill targets in the human world. Balancing work with their personal lives, the team constantly finds themselves in absurd, violent, and darkly comedic situations.

"The announcements we shared today reflect the scale of our ambition. Renewing 'Invincible' for a sixth season, bringing 'Batman: Caped Crusader' back this summer, and developing bold new titles like 'Wytches' and 'Lore Olympus' are the kinds of stories that prove animation isn't a genre, it's a canvas. We're building a home where the best creators in the world want to tell their biggest stories," shared Melissa Wolfe, Head of Animation, Amazon MGM Studios, about the streamer's animation slate at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival earlier this summer.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, who executive-produces alongside Tom Murray, the animated series stars Brandon Rogers (Class Acts), Richard Horvitz (Invader Zim), Vivian Williams (Grey's Anatomy), Erica Lindbeck (ThunderCats Roar), and Bryce Pinkham (Mercy Street). The series also features Alex Brightman (Hazbin Hotel), James Monroe Iglehart (Superkitties), Cristina Vee (Sailor Moon), Georgie Leahy (Normal British Series), Rochelle Diamante, and Morgana Ignis (Class Acts).

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