Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: helluva boss

Helluva Boss Season 3 Part 1 Set for October; Sneak Peek Released

Check out Prime Video's sneak peek at Vivienne Medrano's Helluva Boss Season 3, with Part 1 set to hit the streaming service on October 14th.

Article Summary Helluva Boss Season 3 Part 1 premieres on Prime Video on October 14, giving fans an official fall release date.

Prime Video unveiled a Helluva Boss Season 3 sneak peek at Annecy, teasing what’s ahead for Blitzo and Stolas.

Season 3 of Helluva Boss will span 15 episodes, with Part 2 set for 2027 and Season 4 already ordered.

Vivienne Medrano’s Helluva Boss follows I.M.P. through chaotic jobs, dark comedy, and escalating personal drama.

How's that for timing? It was two months to the day that fans of Vivienne Medrano's "Hellaverse" learned that the third season of the hit animated series Helluva Boss would consist of 15 episodes – with Part 1 releasing this fall, and Part 2 releasing sometime in 2027 (and a fourth season already ordered). Everyone up to speed? Great! Because Medrano had two big updates to share during Prime Video's animation presentation at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Wednesday. First up, Season 3 Part 1 will officially hit the streaming service on October 14th. Following that, Medrano also screened a sneak peek at what's to come (which we have waiting for you below).

Set in Hell, Helluva Boss follows the I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals), a small and chaotic assassination business. At the center of the chaos is the eccentric Hell-born imp Blitzo (the "o" is silent) and his complicated situationship with demon prince Stolas. The I.M.P. employs Moxxie (a by-the-books marksman), Millie (a fiery and skilled assassin), and Loona (their snarky, hellhound receptionist). Alongside his ragtag crew, Blitzo takes on contracts to kill targets in the human world. Balancing work with their personal lives, the team constantly finds themselves in absurd, violent, and darkly comedic situations.

"The announcements we shared today reflect the scale of our ambition. Renewing 'Invincible' for a sixth season, bringing 'Batman: Caped Crusader' back this summer, and developing bold new titles like 'Wytches' and 'Lore Olympus' are the kinds of stories that prove animation isn't a genre, it's a canvas. We're building a home where the best creators in the world want to tell their biggest stories," shared Melissa Wolfe, Head of Animation, Amazon MGM Studios, about the streamer's animation slate.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, who executive-produces alongside Tom Murray, the animated series stars Brandon Rogers (Class Acts), Richard Horvitz (Invader Zim), Vivian Williams (Grey's Anatomy), Erica Lindbeck (ThunderCats Roar), and Bryce Pinkham (Mercy Street). The series also features Alex Brightman (Hazbin Hotel), James Monroe Iglehart (Superkitties), Cristina Vee (Sailor Moon), Georgie Leahy (Normal British Series), Rochelle Diamante, and Morgana Ignis (Class Acts).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!