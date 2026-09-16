Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: helluva boss

Helluva Boss Season 3 Part 1 Trailer Includes First Soundtrack Single

With Vivienne Medrano's animated series Helluva Boss returning for Season 3 Part 1 on October 14th, Prime Video released an official trailer.

Article Summary Prime Video released the Helluva Boss Season 3 Part 1 trailer ahead of the animated series’ October 14 return.

Helluva Boss Season 3 Part 1 launches with three episodes on October 14, followed by two weekly drops through October 28.

The trailer also debuts the first soundtrack single, “(I Don’t Want Ta Be) Nobody’s Baybay,” now streaming digitally.

Helluva Boss Season 3 Part 1 soundtrack is up for pre-order now, with Part 2 of the season set to arrive in 2027.

With Vivienne Medrano's Helluva Boss returning next month, Prime Video released an official trailer for the first part of the hit animated series' third season – including the first single from the season's soundtrack, "(I Don't Want Ta Be) Nobody's Baybay." The first part of the third season of Helluva Boss consists of seven episodes, with three episodes premiering on October 14th, followed by two episodes weekly through October 28th (with Season 3 Part 2 dropping in 2027).

With Atlantic Records, the complete Helluva Boss: Season, Three Part 1 (Original Soundtrack) is now available for pre-order. The first single, "(I Don't Want Ta Be) Nobody's BayBay" is available now to stream on all digital platforms.

Set in Hell, Helluva Boss follows the I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals), a small and chaotic assassination business. At the center of the chaos is the eccentric Hell-born imp Blitzo (the "o" is silent) and his complicated situationship with demon prince Stolas. The I.M.P. employs Moxxie (a by-the-books marksman), Millie (a fiery and skilled assassin), and Loona (their snarky, hellhound receptionist). Alongside his ragtag crew, Blitzo takes on contracts to kill targets in the human world. Balancing work with their personal lives, the team constantly finds themselves in absurd, violent, and darkly comedic situations.

The third season follows Blitzo and the I.M.P. crew as they continue taking jobs across Earth and Hell, while navigating their increasingly complex personal lives. While Blitzo and Stolas struggle to find out where they stand, Millie and Moxxie prepare for a life-changing surprise, and Loona takes on a larger role at I.M.P. Along the way, the team is thrown into a string of increasingly chaotic adventures that test both their skills as assassins and their relationships with one another. As old enemies resurface and new opportunities arise, Season Three delivers Helluva Boss's signature blend of explosive comedy, over-the-top violence, and heartfelt character drama, as the team discovers that some of their biggest challenges can't be solved with a weapon (unfortunately).

Created by Vivienne Medrano, who executive-produces alongside Tom Murray, the animated series stars Brandon Rogers (Class Acts), Richard Horvitz (Invader Zim), Vivian Williams (Grey's Anatomy), Erica Lindbeck (ThunderCats Roar), and Bryce Pinkham (Mercy Street). The series also features Alex Brightman (Hazbin Hotel), James Monroe Iglehart (Superkitties), Cristina Vee (Sailor Moon), Georgie Leahy (Normal British Series), Rochelle Diamante, and Morgana Ignis (Class Acts).

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