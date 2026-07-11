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Helluva Boss Shorts 13: Stolas Gets a Crash Course in Creative Writing

In Helluva Shorts 13, set in the universe of Vivienne Medrano's Helluva Boss, Stolas learns that sometimes, "creative writing" is required.

Article Summary Helluva Boss Season 3 Part 1 hits Prime Video on October 14, with a new sneak peek teasing what fans can expect.

Helluva Shorts 13, Mission: Book Report, has Stolas writing up Blitzo’s latest kill with almost nothing to go on.

Moxxie teaches Stolas that creative writing matters more than accuracy, sending the mission report hilariously off the rails.

Vivienne Medrano’s Helluva Boss keeps the wait for Season 3 going with a sharp new short set in the Hellaverse.

Earlier this year, fans of Vivienne Medrano's "Hellaverse" learned that the third season of the hit animated series Helluva Boss would consist of 15 episodes – with Part 1 releasing this fall, and Part 2 releasing sometime in 2027 (and a fourth season already ordered). And then came the Annecy International Animation Film Festival last month, with Prime Video rolling out a whole lot of good news for animation fans. That included Medrano revealing that Season 3 Part 1 would officially be available on the streaming service on October 14th. In addition, a sneak peek at what's to come was screened (with that first clip below).

Until then, we have a new "Helluva Shorts" to pass along to help you pass the time. In Episode 13: "Mission: Book Report," Stolas is tasked with writing up a mission report on Blitzo's latest kill. The problem? Let's just say that Blitzo doesn't exactly give him a whole lot to work with (as you can see from the image above). And that's when Moxxie offers Stolas a lesson in the importance of "creative writing" in their write-ups. It's not about getting it right as much as it's about looking good. We won't spoil where things go from there, but let's just things go a wee bit off the rails – here's a look:

Set in Hell, Helluva Boss follows the I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals), a small and chaotic assassination business. At the center of the chaos is the eccentric Hell-born imp Blitzo (the "o" is silent) and his complicated situationship with demon prince Stolas. The I.M.P. employs Moxxie (a by-the-books marksman), Millie (a fiery and skilled assassin), and Loona (their snarky, hellhound receptionist). Alongside his ragtag crew, Blitzo takes on contracts to kill targets in the human world. Balancing work with their personal lives, the team constantly finds themselves in absurd, violent, and darkly comedic situations.

"The announcements we shared today reflect the scale of our ambition. Renewing 'Invincible' for a sixth season, bringing 'Batman: Caped Crusader' back this summer, and developing bold new titles like 'Wytches' and 'Lore Olympus' are the kinds of stories that prove animation isn't a genre, it's a canvas. We're building a home where the best creators in the world want to tell their biggest stories," shared Melissa Wolfe, Head of Animation, Amazon MGM Studios, about the streamer's animation slate.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, who executive-produces alongside Tom Murray, the animated series stars Brandon Rogers (Class Acts), Richard Horvitz (Invader Zim), Vivian Williams (Grey's Anatomy), Erica Lindbeck (ThunderCats Roar), and Bryce Pinkham (Mercy Street). The series also features Alex Brightman (Hazbin Hotel), James Monroe Iglehart (Superkitties), Cristina Vee (Sailor Moon), Georgie Leahy (Normal British Series), Rochelle Diamante, and Morgana Ignis (Class Acts).

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