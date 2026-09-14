Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: emmy awards, Emmys, john mulaney

Here's What Got John Mulaney Bleeped During Tonight's Emmy Awards

In the middle of killing it during tonight's Emmy Awards, comedian John Mulaney was bleeped big-time. Here's how DJ Khaled played into it.

Article Summary John Mulaney nearly stole the 2026 Emmy Awards with a sharp Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series presentation.

Mulaney mocked “real men,” Method acting, and actor habits, earning one of the night’s biggest audience reactions.

John Mulaney got bleeped after joking about DJ Khaled’s “real men don’t go down on their wife” comment.

The censored Mulaney punchline landed anyway, as he flipped Khaled’s quote into one of the Emmys’ buzziest bits.

If you're wondering why comedian John Mulaney is getting so much social media attention tonight, you can thank the 2026 Emmy Awards for that. While presenting the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Mulaney sarcastically spoke about how that was the greatest category of the night because it was about "real men," and how "real men" aren't appreciated enough in the industry. "Since the creation of television, men have been historically unrepresented," he joked.

When it came to the nominees, Mulaney noted, "Some of the men in this category do Method acting, and some do regular, less annoying acting. But no matter what, when these fellas hit their mark, they know all their lines. Why? Because they started looking at their sides earlier that morning." The actor/comedian added, "These men give it all in every single take. Unless the coverage is on the other actor, and then they might bounce early, but that's okay," getting a great reaction from the audience.

That's when we got to the part where the network dumped out on Mulaney. Referencing a comment made by musician DJ Khaled in 2014, Mulaney brought up the idea that "Real men don't go down on their wife," with much of it not making it over the air. "These nominees know that that is BS," he added, as the feed came back. "They know there's often less pressure on them if they do that first."

LOL this whole bit from John Mulaney was so good. I need him to host the Emmys next year "Some of the men in this category do method acting, and some do regular, less annoying acting…" "I believe it was DJ Khaled who said 'real men don't go down on their wives,' but these… pic.twitter.com/Gv708ngVnz — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 15, 2026

John Mulaney takes a jab at "billion-dollar streamers" while presenting at the #Emmys. "It's these couple of days where you find out just how much you mean to your billion-dollar streamer. 'We love you. We want you to know how important you are to this storytelling family.' 'Can… pic.twitter.com/VWt6uVQ22H — Variety (@Variety) September 15, 2026

For reference, Khaled made the comments about oral sex during an interview with New York Power 105.1's Breakfast Club. "If you holding it down for your woman, I feel like the woman should praise," he shared, adding that "a man should praise the queen" by asking things like, "How was dinner? You like the house you living in? You like all them clothes you getting?" That led to Khaled revealing that performing oral sex was a no-go for him. "You gotta understand, I'm the don. I'm the king," he added. "It's different rules for men. We the king so there's some things y'all might not wanna do, [but] it gotta get done. I just can't do what you want me to do. I just can't."

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