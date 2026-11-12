Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: 9-1-1

Here's Your 9-1-1 Season 10 Episode 5: "Who's Your Daddy?" Preview

Check out our pregame preview for ABC's Angela Bassett, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Kenneth Choi-starring 9-1-1 S10E05: "Who’s Your Daddy?"

Article Summary 9-1-1 Season 10 Episode 5, "Who’s Your Daddy?," gets a full preview with the official overview, trailer, and key teases.

The 118 races into a gruesome tree-mulcher rescue as a father and son face one of the episode’s most harrowing calls.

Athena and Newell team up to investigate a bizarre homicide, adding a mystery twist to 9-1-1’s latest hour.

Buck tries to support Theo while Chimney faces a life-or-death choice that could deeply impact his family ties.

We're back with a pregame preview for Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear's Angela Bassett, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Kenneth Choi-starring 9-1-1. In S10E05: "Who's Your Daddy?" the 118 look to rescue a father and son from a pretty brutal accident, Athena (Bassett) and Newell (Rick Otto) help investigate a bizarre homicide case, and much more. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for tonight's episode:

9-1-1 Season 10 Episode 5: "Who's Your Daddy?" Preview

9-1-1 Season 10 Episode 5: "Who's Your Daddy?" – The 118 races to help a father and son after a harrowing tree-mulcher accident. Meanwhile, Athena and Newell work to crack a puzzling homicide case, Buck weighs how best to support Theo, and a life-or-death decision tests Chimney's family ties.

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1. The series explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders – including police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers – who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping conditions. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. The show draws from the real lives of first responders who regularly face situations that are often unpredictable, intense, and uplifting at the same time.

The series stars Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Han, Oliver Stark as Evan "Buck" Buckley, Kenneth Choi as Howie "Chimney" Han, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta "Hen" Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz, Corinne Messiah as May Grant, and Elijah M. Cooper as Harry Grant.

Created by executive producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, 9-1-1 is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Angela Bassett, John J. Gray, Brad Buecker, Kristen Reidel, Molly Green, and James Leffler also serve as executive producers. Minear serves as showrunner.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!