Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: july 4th, Macy's 4th of july fireworks

Here's Your Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Preview/Viewing Guide

Kicking off at 8 pm ET with host Terry Crews, here's our preview/viewing guide for NBC and Macy's 50th Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special.

Article Summary Macy's 4th of July Fireworks airs tonight from 8-10 pm ET/PT on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo with Terry Crews hosting.

Find live streaming options for Macy's 4th of July Fireworks on NBC via Peacock, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV.

Noah Kahan, Post Malone, Salt-N-Pepa, Bebe Rexha, Shaboozey, and Blake Shelton lead the Macy's 4th lineup.

This year's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks features 85,000 shells, six barges, a laser show, and Brooklyn Bridge effects.

In honor of America's 250th birthday, and the iconic annual tradition's 50th anniversary, NBC and Macy's present the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special TONIGHT on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. With Terry Crews (America's Got Talent, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) set as the ringmaster for tonight's extravaganza, we've got all of the intel you need to get in on the fun. From when and where to watch and who's set to perform, to some highlights to keep in mind about this year's fireworks display, and more, here's your viewing guide for what's ahead:

When & Where Can I Watch NBC's "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks"? NBC and Macy's will light up the sky with America's largest Independence Day celebration TONIGHT, running 8-10 pm ET/PT on NBC (and simulcast live on Peacock). In addition, Al Rojo Vivo's Jessica Carrillo and En Casa con Telemundo's Carlos Adyan will host Telemundo's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, airing 8-10 pm ET/PT on Telemundo.

In addition, tonight's fireworks will stream via live TV streaming services that carry NBC, such as DirecTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV. If you have cable but aren't near your television, you can watch the special in real time by signing in with your TV provider credentials on the NBC website or the NBC app.

Who's Performing During NBC's "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks"? Joining Crews for the star-studded event will feature performances by Noah Kahan, Post Malone, Salt-N-Pepa, Bebe Rexha, Shaboozey, and Blake Shelton.

What Else Can You Tell Me About NBC's "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks"? We're glad you asked, because here are some interesting highlights about tonight's celebration:

This year's fireworks expand to both the lower East River in the Seaport District, the lower Hudson River in collaboration with Jersey City, and the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, firing from six barges and providing miles of prime public viewing.

The celebration will include more than 85,000 shells in 30 vibrant colors, paired with a laser show from the Brooklyn Bridge, to deliver breathtaking, awe-inspiring effects.

Produced by Grammy Award-winning composer Jason Howland, the 27-minute fireworks display score will feature a live performance by NBC's The Voice Season 29 winner Alexia Jayy. Inspired by the enduring spirit of America, the soundtrack reimagines the iconic sounds of beloved summer classics spanning more than 50 years. Serving as the emotional heartbeat of the pyrotechnic display, the score, designed in perfect harmony with stage lighting and lasers, will set the tone for a powerful and unforgettable celebration.

NBC's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks telecast is in association with Macy's. It is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay executive producing.

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