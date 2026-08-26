Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: heroes

Heroes Cast Reunites to Honor & Celebrate Hayden Panettiere's Life

The cast of Heroes celebrated the life of the late Hayden Panettiere, who passed away on August 16th, and shared looks at the reunion.

Article Summary Heroes cast reunited to honor Hayden Panettiere after her August 16 death, sharing an emotional celebration of her life.

Jimmy Jean-Louis posted reunion tributes, saying the Heroes gathering held sadness, love, gratitude, and warmth.

Jack Coleman, Tim Kring, and Hayden Panettiere’s father praised her talent, heart, and lasting impact on Heroes.

Heroes fans can also see tributes from Masi Oka, Greg Grunberg, James Kyson, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Heroes never forget one of their own, as the cast of the Tim Kring-NBC action drama reunited to celebrate the life of the late Hayden Panettiere, who passed away at age 36 on August 16th. Jimmy Jean-Louis, who played The Haitian throughout all four seasons, shared a couple of cast photos from the reunion on social media, including one of the cast members who was connected remotely.

Heroes Cast Reunite to Pay Tribute to Star Hayden Panettiere

"A HEROES reunion to celebrate the life of HAYDEN was deeply emotional. There was sadness in our hearts, but also so much love, gratitude, and warmth as we remembered the beautiful moments shared and the lasting impact of a life that touched so many. Au revoir, Hayden," Jean-Louis wrote. Panettiere played Claire Bennet, a cheerleader who gained regenerative powers. Heroes follows a group of random strangers who gain extraordinary abilities. Some use them for the benefit of humanity, others to its detriment. The Nashville star reprised her role for the 2015-2016 revival series, Heroes Reborn, for two episodes.

The actress's father, Skip Panettiere, shared a statement: "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen." Jack Coleman, who played Claire's father, Noah Bennet, in the series, wrote, "I'm heartbroken. I couldn't begin to put my thoughts into words until now, and they will be inadequate. I've loved Hayden since day one of the pilot of 'Heroes,' 20 years ago, when she introduced herself by shouting 'daddy' and throwing her arms around me. From that day on, she called me daddio. She was Haydini, because she was a magician."

Kring wrote in a statement to Variety, "Hayden was a true team player, which was important for a show with a large ensemble cast. She was levelheaded beyond her years as a person and singularly talented as an actor, with an almost savant-like quality about her work. It wasn't just that Hayden could learn lines with ease — it was her rare ability to find and explore the nuances of drama and humor and pathos in any scene she was in." You can check out the other cast tributes below.

A HEROES reunion to celebrate the life of HAYDEN was deeply emotional. There was sadness in our hearts, but also so much love, gratitude, and warmth as we remembered the beautiful moments shared and the lasting impact of a life that touched so many. Au revoir Hayden pic.twitter.com/244I5fW70O — Jimmy Jean-Louis (@haitianhero) August 26, 2026

https://www.instagram.com/p/DcPBODJkkvt/

Absolutely heartbroken to hear about Hayden. I had the privilege of working closely with her, and I'll always remember her for her beautiful spirit, immense talent, and the joyful energy she brought to everything she did and the people around her. She was way wiser beyond her… — Masi Oka (@MasiOka) August 17, 2026

Here's a look at what James Kyson and Sendhil Ramamurthy had to share on Instagram.

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