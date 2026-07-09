Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: heroes

Heroes Creator Tim Kring's Series Revival Reportedly "Not Active Now"

Hitting headlines in 2024, reports say Heroes creator Tim Kring's series revival, Heroes: Eclipsed, isn't currently in active development.

Article Summary Heroes creator Tim Kring’s reported revival, Heroes: Eclipsed, is currently “not active now” after years of silence.

The new Heroes follow-up was first reported in 2024 as Kring shopped another super-powered story set years later.

Heroes: Eclipsed was poised to center on a fresh group battling forces seeking to control people with powers.

After Heroes and 2015’s Heroes Reborn, the stalled status of Eclipsed raises doubts about the franchise’s next step.

"Save the cheerleader, save the world." With an ominous-sounding tagline like that, how could you not want to check out Tim Kring's Heroes when it debuted in 2026? Offering an ahead-of-its-time take on superheroes in an all-too-real world, the NBC series ran for 4 seasons, with the finale released in 2010. Five years later, the show's universe would be revisited in 2015's Heroes Reborn, which introduced a new group of super-powered individuals linked to the original series with appearances from Jack Coleman (Noah Bennet), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Dr. Mohinder Suresh), Masi Oka (Hiro Nakamura), and Greg Grunberg (Matt Parkman). Though the limited series received mixed reviews, the franchise would resurface in 2024, with reports that Kring was shopping the new follow-up, Heroes: Eclipsed.

Stemming from Universal Television and with Kring and his manager, Mosaic's Jordan Cerf, set to executive produce, the overview for Heroes: Eclipsed read a lot like "Reborn." Set years after the original & follow-up series, the project would focus on another group of super-powered individuals who look to save the world from those looking to control it – as well as those with powers. It wasn't clear if any cast members from the original series or "Reborn" were expected to be involved – and now, it seems like that might be a moot point.

During the latest edition of "Matt's Inside Line," Matt Webb Mitovich was asked if there was any update on the project's status – and it would seem that there's a very good reason why we haven't heard much over the past two years. "Porcelain anniversary or not, a well-placed source informs me that franchise creator Tim Kring's 'Heroes: Eclipsed' reboot – which was announced as 'in the works' more than two years ago – is in fact "not active now." While that doesn't necessarily mean the project is dead, the lack of movement on the development front is concerning.

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