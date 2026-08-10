Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential: Kaitlin Olson Checks In From Season 3 Day 1 Filming

ABC's High Potential star and executive producer Kaitlin Olson was in Morgan mode when she checked in from the first day of filming Season 3.

Article Summary High Potential Season 3 filming is officially underway, with Kaitlin Olson confirming Day 1 in a quick social media update.

Kaitlin Olson checked in from set in full Morgan mode, giving High Potential fans their first Season 3 filming tease.

ABC’s High Potential joins The Rookie and Will Trent in holding for 2027 as the network aims for fewer in-season breaks.

ABC says the midseason return strategy helps High Potential build momentum and deliver a smoother weekly run in 2027.

First, it was series stars Matthew Lamb and Daniel Sunjata offering good news regarding filming on the third season of showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman's (Peacock's Poker Face, Hulu's Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale pilot) Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential. Now, we've got Olson herself checking in on social media to let fans know that work is underway. With a caption that simply read, "Day 1, Season 3 💅," Olson shared a look at herself back in Morgan mode as she started filming the third season of the hit ABC series.

If you're a fan of High Potential, Ramón Rodríguez-starring Will Trent, and Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, you all have something very important in common. No, we're not talking about all of you being fans of really popular ABC shows. It's that all of you are fans of really popular ABC shows that won't be returning until 2027. While Scrubs, RJ Decker, Abbott Elementary, and a number of others will return in a few months, that's not the case with that trio of procedurals. So, what's the deal? According to the network, kicking off new seasons of hit shows midseason dramatically reduces the number of breaks during the show's run. When shows get underway in the fall, the schedules get very off-and-on heading into the middle of November.

"What we've seen the last several years, and we've really proven this out with 'Will Trent' and 'The Rookie' back in midseason of 24 and 25, is we want to give viewers a chance to watch these shows with as little interruption as possible across the season," Ari Goldman, SVP, Content Strategy and Scheduling, shared about the move"So I think when we get to the midseason plans, and you think about the opportunities that we have on the ABC schedule, going from 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' to the College Football Playoff, the Grammys, the Oscars, and obviously the Super Bowl. I think we have such amazing momentum at the start of 27 to bring the show back in a big way." To make his case, Goldman pointed to how well The Rookie and Will Trent have performed since being moved to midseason, especially with younger viewers. Though the Fall 2026 schedule was released, no details were released regarding how the midseason schedule will look and any potential changes.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Season 3 will be executive produced by Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles, Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, and Olson. Andrea Massaro of Goddard Textiles will serve as a co-executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!